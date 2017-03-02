Man killed in Perryville tornado was on I-55 when storm hit
PERRYVILLE, MO. The man killed when a tornado touched down in Perryville, was identified as Travis M. Koenig, 24.
Koenig was driving along I-55 when the tornado hit, according to officials from Perry County.
Koenig’s obituary said he loved hunting, life and the outdoors, and that he was a maintenance technician at Unilever in Sikeston, Missouri.
El hombre que murió en el tornado de Perryville estaba en la I-55 cuando la tormenta tocó tierra
PERRYVILLE, MO. El hombre muerto cuando un tornado tocò tierra en Perryville, fue identificado como Travis M. Koenig, de 24 años.
Koenig estaba conduciendo por la I-55 cuando el tornado lo golpeó, según funcionarios del condado de Perry.
El obituario de Koenig dice que le encantaba la caza, la vida y el aire libre, y que era técnico de mantenimiento en Unilever en Sikeston, Missouri.