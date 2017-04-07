Man killed outside bar and grill in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 7. 34-year-old Darnell Duff, is dead after an overnight shooting outside of a north St. Louis bar.

The incident occurred on Marsha’s LTD Bar and Grill located in Kossuth Avenue near Grand around midnight. When officials arrived they found Duff unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and legs, he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities Duff was arguing with a group of men outside of the establishment. He walked across the street to Peck a short time later and was shot by several suspects, who fled the scene.

Investigation is ongoing.