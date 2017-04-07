Man killed outside bar and grill in St. Louis city
ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 7. 34-year-old Darnell Duff, is dead after an overnight shooting outside of a north St. Louis bar.
The incident occurred on Marsha’s LTD Bar and Grill located in Kossuth Avenue near Grand around midnight. When officials arrived they found Duff unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and legs, he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to authorities Duff was arguing with a group of men outside of the establishment. He walked across the street to Peck a short time later and was shot by several suspects, who fled the scene.
Investigation is ongoing.
Hombre asesinado afuera de un bar en la ciudad de San Luis
ST. LOUIS, MO. ABRIL 7. Darnell Duff de 34 años, está muerto después de un tiroteo nocturno afuera de un bar de St. Louis del norte.
El incidente ocurrió en Marsha’s LTD Bar and Grill situado en la avenida de Kossuth cerca de Grand alrededor de la medianoche. Cuando llegaron los oficiales encontraron a Duff inconsciente y sufriendo heridas de bala en el pecho y las piernas, fue llevado a un hospital donde fue declarado muerto.
Según las autoridades Duff estaba discutiendo con un grupo de hombres afuera del establecimiento. Caminó por la calle y poco tiempo después fue herido por varios sospechosos, que huyeron de la escena.
La investigación está en curso.