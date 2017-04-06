Man killed when shot on MetroLink train
ST. LOUIS, MO. April 6 – A man in his early 20s was killed during a shooting on the MetroLink Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the UMSL South MetroLink Station, located at 7790 Natural Bridge, around 11:15 p.m. Investigators say the victim and another man got into a physical altercation on the back of the train which led to the shooting.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after. Police say a firearm was recovered.
Hombre asesinado en tren de MetroLink
ST. LOUIS, MO. 6 de abirl – Un hombre de veintitantos años fue asesinado durante un tiroteo en el MetroLink la noche del miércoles.
Los oficiales respondieron a la Estación UMSL South del MetroLink, ubicada en 7790 Natural Bridge, alrededor de las 11:15 p.m. Los investigadores dicen que la víctima y otro hombre tuvieron un altercado físico en la parte trasera del vagón, lo que terminó en un tiroteo.
La víctima fue declarada muerta en la escena. El sospechoso huyó de la escena, pero fue aprehendido poco después. La policía declaró que se recuperó un arma de fuego.