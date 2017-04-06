Man killed when shot on MetroLink train

ST. LOUIS, MO. April 6 – A man in his early 20s was killed during a shooting on the MetroLink Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the UMSL South MetroLink Station, located at 7790 Natural Bridge, around 11:15 p.m. Investigators say the victim and another man got into a physical altercation on the back of the train which led to the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after. Police say a firearm was recovered.