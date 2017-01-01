Man kills 11 at New Year’s Eve party in Brazil
Rio de Janeiro, Jan 1 (EFE).- A man opened fire at a New Year’s Eve party early Sunday in the Brazilian city of Campinas, killing 11 people, including his ex-wife and 9-year-old son, before turning the gun on himself, police said.
The unidentified gunman climbed over the wall of a house in the Jardim Aurelia section of Campinas, a city in the interior of Sao Paulo state, walked into the living room and opened fire with a pistol.
Three people wounded in the shooting were taken to Campinas University Hospital.
The 40-year-old gunman, who refused to accept the divorce proceedings with his wife, shot himself in the head after the shooting spree.
Eleven people – nine women, the gunman and the boy – were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died while being treated at the hospital.
Río de Janeiro, Enero 1- Un hombre abrió fuego en una fiesta de fin de año en la ciudad brasileña de Campinas, matando a 11 personas, entre ellas su ex esposa y su hijo de nueve años y luego se quitó la vida dijo la policía.
El pistolero no identificado trepó por la pared de una casa del barrio Jardim Aurelia de Campinas, una ciudad del interior de Sao Paulo, entró en el salón y abrió fuego con una pistola. Tres personas heridas en el tiroteo fueron trasladadas al Hospital Universitario de Campinas.
El pistolero de 40 años, que se negó a aceptar el trámite de divorcio con su esposa, se disparó en la cabeza después del tiroteo.
Once personas – nueve mujeres, el pistolero y el niño – fueron declaradas muertas en la escena y una persona murió mientras estaba siendo atendida en el hospital.