Man kills 11 at New Year’s Eve party in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 1 (EFE).- A man opened fire at a New Year’s Eve party early Sunday in the Brazilian city of Campinas, killing 11 people, including his ex-wife and 9-year-old son, before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The unidentified gunman climbed over the wall of a house in the Jardim Aurelia section of Campinas, a city in the interior of Sao Paulo state, walked into the living room and opened fire with a pistol.

Three people wounded in the shooting were taken to Campinas University Hospital.

The 40-year-old gunman, who refused to accept the divorce proceedings with his wife, shot himself in the head after the shooting spree.

Eleven people – nine women, the gunman and the boy – were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died while being treated at the hospital.