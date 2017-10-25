Man Living In Poplar Bluff Takes Sanctuary in St. Louis Area to Avoid Deportation

St. Louis, MO. October 24 – A man who has lived in the Missouri Bootheel for more than a decade is fighting deportation and taking sanctuary in the St. Louis area.
Even though Alex Garcia does not consider the Christ Church in Maplewood, Missouri his home, it’s where he’s made his home for now.
“It’s not easy for me,” said Garcia. “To think of my children when I talk to them and they ask me why I don’t come home.”
Alex Garcia considers Poplar Bluff, Mo. to be his home. He’s lived there for 13 years. It’s where his wife and children live.
“We don’t know how long it will last,” Said Carly Garcia, Alex’s wife. “Hopefully not long at all, my children want him home, I want him home.”
Alex and Carly have been married for 10 years and are raising five children. His marriage to Carly did not give Garcia legal citizenship because he moved to the United States illegally. He also can’t apply for citizenship because he was caught trying to cross the border into the U.S. in 2000.
“He is not eligible to get his green card or get on a path to citizenship,” said Nicole Cortez, Garcia’s lawyer. “He’s subject to a mandatory 10 years outside of the country before Carly could start the process to bring him to the U.S.”
Cortez is very familiar with the immigration process and has been helping people become citizens for five years. She said the first step to Alex becoming a legal citizen would be for his wife to claim him as a spouse.
“When it comes to a point for him to apply for his residency though that’s where his prior immigration history would bar him from getting there so they could have taken that first step but the first step gives him no benefit.”
So while his lawyer is talking with ICE trying to get another stay of removal, Garcia is staying in the Christ Church in Maplewood. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has an internal policy that states officers will not enter a place of worship to execute an order. The Reverend of the church is asking them to keep that policy.
“We’re being very public about this,” said Rev. Rebecca Turner.
She and other faith leaders have come to the aid of Garcia. They believe that ICE should grant him the stay, but until they do, he is welcome at the church.
“We have made a commitment to this family that we’re going to take care of them,” Rev. Turner added.
So, for now, Garcia is away from his family as he awaits the next legal steps.
The plan is to meet with ICE again on Thursday, Oct. 26, in order to try and file the appeal for the stay of removal. The last time they tried to submit the appeal, ICE refused to take the documents.
El hombre que vive en Poplar Bluff toma refugio en el área de St. Louis para evitar la deportación
St. Louis, MO. 24 de octubre – Un hombre que ha vivido en el Missouri Bootheel por más de una década está luchando contra la deportación y tomando refugio en el área de St. Louis.
A pesar de que Alex García no considera a la Iglesia de Cristo en Maplewood, Missouri, su hogar, es donde ha hecho su hogar por el momento.
“No es fácil para mí”, dijo García. “Pensar en mis hijos y cuando les hablo y me preguntan por qué no vuelvo a casa”.
Alex García considera que Poplar Bluff, Missouri es su hogar. Él ha vivido allí por 13 años. Es donde viven su esposa e hijos.
“No sabemos cuánto durará”, dijo Carly Garcia, la esposa de Alex. “Esperemos que no mucho, mis hijos lo quieren en casa, yo lo quiero en casa”.
Alex y Carly han estado casados por 10 años y están criando a cinco hijos. Su matrimonio con Carly no le dio a García la ciudadanía legal porque se mudó a los Estados Unidos de manera ilegal. Tampoco puede solicitar la ciudadanía porque fue atrapado tratando de cruzar la frontera hacia los EE.UU. en 2000.
“Él no es elegible para obtener su tarjeta de residencia o emprender el camino hacia la ciudadanía”, dijo Nicole Cortez, abogada de García. “Está sujeto a 10 años obligatorios fuera del país antes de que Carly pueda comenzar el proceso para traerlo a Estados Unidos”.
Cortez está muy familiarizado con el proceso de inmigración y ha estado ayudando a las personas a convertirse en ciudadanos durante cinco años. Ella dijo que el primer paso para que Alex se convierta en ciudadano legal sería que su esposa lo reclame como cónyuge.
“Cuando llegamos al punto en que solicite su residencia, es allí donde su historial de inmigración anterior le impediría llegar allí para poder dar ese primer paso, pero el primer paso no le da ningún beneficio”.
Entonces, mientras su abogada está hablando con ICE tratando de obtener otra suspensión de expulsión, García se queda en la Iglesia de Cristo en Maplewood. El Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE) tiene una política interna que establece que los oficiales no ingresarán a un lugar de culto para ejecutar una orden. El reverendo de la iglesia les pide que mantengan esa política.
“Estamos siendo muy públicos sobre esto”, dijo la Reverendo Rebecca Turner.
Ella y otros líderes religiosos han acudido en ayuda de García. Creen que ICE debería concederle la suspensión, pero hasta que lo hagan, él es bienvenido en la iglesia.
“Nos hemos comprometido con esta familia y vamos a cuidar de ellos”, agregó la Rev. Turner.
Entonces, por ahora, García está lejos de su familia mientras espera los próximos pasos legales.
El plan es reunirse nuevamente con ICE el jueves 26 de octubre para tratar de presentar la apelación para el aplazamiento. La última vez que trataron de presentar la apelación, ICE se negó a recibir los documentos.