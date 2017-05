Man pumping gas shoots robber in buttocks

St. Louis, MO. May 10 – Police says a man pumping gas at the Phillips 66 station at 4500 North Broadway at about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning turned a robbery around.

A dark-colored car pulled up and a man jumped out of the passenger seat. He tried to rob the victim, but the victim has his own gun and pulled it on the would-be robber, shooting him in the buttocks.

The wounded robber fled to the 6100 block of North Broadway and got medical help. The suspect, a man in his 20s, is stable. His accomplice, the driver, got away.

The victim of the gas station is uninjured; he had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, police says.