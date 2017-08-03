Man Rescued from Sewer in Maryland Heights

Maryland Heights, MO. August 2 – Fire and EMS are investigating after a man was rescued from a sewer Wednesday morning in Maryland Heights. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Dorsett and Fee Fee Road.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.
Hombre rescatado de alcantarilla en Maryland Heights
Maryland Heights, MO. 2 de agosto – Los Bomberos los Servicios Médicos de Emergencia están investigando después de que un hombre fuera rescatado de una alcantarilla el miércoles por la mañana en Maryland Heights. Sucedió poco antes de las 11 de la mañana cerca de la intersección de Dorsett y Fee Fee Road.
El hombre fue llevado al hospital para recibir atención médica. No se sabe la gravedad de las heridas ni las circunstancias que rodean el incidente.