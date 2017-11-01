Man Shot in Face on Dunnica in South St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. – A man was shot in the face overnight in south St. Louis. Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on Dunnica Avenue at Arkansas Avenue.
The victim showed up at a nearby hospital a short time later. Police put crime scene tape around his car as they investigated the shooting.
There is no word on his condition or if police have any suspects in the case.
Hombre recibe disparo en la cara sobre Dunnica en South St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. – Un hombre recibió un disparo en la cara durante la noche en el sur de St. Louis. La policía dice que el tiroteo ocurrió justo después de la medianoche en Dunnica Avenue en Arkansas Avenue.
La víctima se presentó en un hospital cercano poco tiempo después. La policía acordonó la escena del crimen alrededor de su automóvil mientras investigaban el tiroteo.
No hay información sobre su condición o si la policía tiene sospechosos sobre el caso.