Man shot in face while driving on freeway in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police say a man was critically injured when he was shot in the face while driving on a freeway.
Police say the victim was wounded shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 70 in north St. Louis. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital. His medical status was not immediately clear Wednesday.
A woman passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.
There was no immediate word on any arrests or charges.
Le disparan a un hombre en la cara mientras conducía en autopista en el norte de St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – La policía de St. Louis dijo que un hombre resultó gravemente herido cuando le dispararon en la cara mientras conducía en una autopista.
La policía dijo que la víctima fue herida poco antes de las 8 pm el martes en la interestatal 70 en el norte de St. Louis. Las autoridades dicen que estaba consciente y respirando cuando fue llevado a un hospital. Su estado médico no fue revelado el miércoles.
Una mujer que iba de pasajera en el vehículo no resultó herida.
No se ha publicado información sobre arrestos o cargos.