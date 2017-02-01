Man shot in face while driving on freeway in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police say a man was critically injured when he was shot in the face while driving on a freeway.

Police say the victim was wounded shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 70 in north St. Louis. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital. His medical status was not immediately clear Wednesday.

A woman passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

There was no immediate word on any arrests or charges.