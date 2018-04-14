Man shot in struggle with officer

A driver was shot on Thursday night after struggling with a Webster Groves police officer following a narcotics arrest, police said in a statement.
The St. Louis County Police Department said in a news release that residents near Ivory Crockett Park had complained about criminal activity in the area. Two officers were patrolling the zone on Thursday night, when they approached a vehicle and detained two suspects.
As one officer was handcuffing one of the vehicle’s passengers, another man ignored the orders of the policemen and got in the driver’s seat of the car and attempted to drive away. There was a gun in the vehicle and the officer and the driver struggled for control of the weapon. In the struggle, the gun went off and hit the driver in the leg. It is unclear if the officer shot the man or the gun went off unintentionally.
The driver was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition. The officer was treated for minor injuries. The shooting is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department, which did not disclose the identity of the men arrested or the officers.
Hombre recibe disparo en lucha con oficial
Un conductor recibió un disparo el jueves por la noche después de luchar con un oficial de policía de Webster Groves después de un arresto por narcóticos, dijo la policía en un comunicado.
El Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis dijo en un comunicado de prensa que los residentes cerca de Ivory Crockett Park se habían quejado de actividad delictiva en el área. Dos oficiales patrullaban la zona el jueves por la noche cuando se acercaron a un vehículo y detuvieron a un par de sospechosos.
Cuando un oficial estaba esposando a uno de los pasajeros del vehículo, el otro ignoró las órdenes de los policías, se subió al asiento del conductor del automóvil e intentó alejarse. Había una pistola en el vehículo y el oficial y el conductor lucharon por el control del arma. En la lucha, el arma se disparó y golpeó al conductor en la pierna. No está claro si el oficial le disparó al hombre o si el arma se disparó involuntariamente.
El conductor fue llevado a un hospital y se informó que se encontraba en condición estable. El oficial fue tratado por heridas menores. El tiroteo está siendo investigado por el Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis, que no reveló la identidad de los hombres arrestados o los oficiales.