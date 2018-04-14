Man shot in struggle with officer

A driver was shot on Thursday night after struggling with a Webster Groves police officer following a narcotics arrest, police said in a statement.

The St. Louis County Police Department said in a news release that residents near Ivory Crockett Park had complained about criminal activity in the area. Two officers were patrolling the zone on Thursday night, when they approached a vehicle and detained two suspects.

As one officer was handcuffing one of the vehicle’s passengers, another man ignored the orders of the policemen and got in the driver’s seat of the car and attempted to drive away. There was a gun in the vehicle and the officer and the driver struggled for control of the weapon. In the struggle, the gun went off and hit the driver in the leg. It is unclear if the officer shot the man or the gun went off unintentionally.

The driver was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition. The officer was treated for minor injuries. The shooting is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department, which did not disclose the identity of the men arrested or the officers.