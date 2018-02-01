Man Shot Multiple Times by Off-Duty Officer at South City Bar

South St. Louis – St. Louis police are investigating after an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at a bar in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the Grey Fox Cabaret, located at Spring and Potomac in south St. Louis. Police on scene said that an off-duty Velda City officer shot a man “multiple times” in the upper body.

A source close to the investigation said that a patron of the bar was acting belligerent and was forced to leave. He said the man came back to the bar with a knife and broke some glass, which is when the off-duty officer shot him.

The officer was not hurt, police said. The condition of the man who was shot has not been made available.