Man Shot Multiple Times by Off-Duty Officer at South City Bar

South St. Louis – St. Louis police are investigating after an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at a bar in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the Grey Fox Cabaret, located at Spring and Potomac in south St. Louis. Police on scene said that an off-duty Velda City officer shot a man “multiple times” in the upper body.
A source close to the investigation said that a patron of the bar was acting belligerent and was forced to leave. He said the man came back to the bar with a knife and broke some glass, which is when the off-duty officer shot him.
The officer was not hurt, police said. The condition of the man who was shot has not been made available.
Hombre recibe múltiples disparos de un policía fuera de servicio en bar de South City
South St. Louis – La policía de St. Louis está investigando después de que un oficial fuera de servicio estuvo involucrado en un tiroteo en un bar en el vecindario de Tower Grove South.
Sucedió poco después de las 11 p.m. del miércoles por la noche en el Gray Fox Cabaret, ubicado en Spring y Potomac en el sur de St. Louis. La policía en la escena dijo que un oficial de Velda City fuera de servicio le disparó a un hombre “varias veces” en la parte superior del cuerpo.
Una fuente cercana a la investigación dijo que un cliente del bar actuaba de manera beligerante y lo obligaron a que se retirara. Dijo que el hombre regresó al bar con un cuchillo y rompió un vaso, y fue entonces cuando el oficial fuera de servicio le disparó.
El oficial no resultó herido, reporta la policía. No se sabe de la condición del hombre que recibió los disparos no se ha puesto a disposición.