Man shot to death in north St. Louis after argument
ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 4. Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood. A man was found unconscious and not breathing after being shot in the 1500 block of Cochran shortly after 12:35 p.m.
According to authorities, the victim was visiting another man in the Preservation Square Apartments when the two got in an argument. The conflict escalated into gunfire, and the victim was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigation is ongoing.
Hombre asesinado esta tarde en el norte de St. Louis después de una discusión
ST. LOUIS, MO. ABRIL 4. Los detectives de homicidios están investigando un tiroteo fatal el martes por la tarde en el barrio Carr Square de St. Louis. Un hombre fue encontrado inconsciente y sin respirar después de recibir disparos en el bloque 1500 de Cochran poco después de las 12:35 p.m.
Según las autoridades, la víctima estaba visitando a otro hombre en apartamentos Preservation Square cuando los dos discutieron. El conflicto se convirtió en un tiroteo y la víctima recibió un disparo. El hombre fue declarado muerto en la escena.
La investigación está en curso.