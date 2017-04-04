Man shot to death in north St. Louis after argument

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 4. Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood. A man was found unconscious and not breathing after being shot in the 1500 block of Cochran shortly after 12:35 p.m.

According to authorities, the victim was visiting another man in the Preservation Square Apartments when the two got in an argument. The conflict escalated into gunfire, and the victim was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigation is ongoing.