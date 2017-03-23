Man stabbed after breaking into wrong apartment
TROY, MO. MARCH 22. A man broke into the wrong apartment in Troy, Mo. on Tuesday and was stabbed multiple times by the resident of the apartment, fearing for his safety.
Police said the man had his 5-year-old daughter with him when he tried to break into what he thought the child’s mother apartment.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The stabbing is still under investigation.
Hombre apuñalado después de entrar en el apartamento equivocado
TROY, MO. 22 de marzo. Un hombre irrumpió en el apartamento equivocado en Troy, Missouri el martes y fue acuchillado varias veces por el residente del apartamento, temiendo por su seguridad.
La policía dijo que el hombre tenía a su hija de 5 años con él cuando trató de entrar en lo que él pensaba que el apartamento de la madre de la niña.
La víctima fue llevada a un hospital en condición estable.
La puñalada todavía está bajo investigación.