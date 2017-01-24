Man Stabs 3 Others Inside Car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed the driver and two other passengers in a car while all four were traveling on Interstate 70.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the attack happened about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. All three victims are in stable condition.
A 25-year-old woman was driving the car that included the 27-year-old suspect, and another man and woman.
For an unknown reason, police say the attacker pulled a knife and began the others. The driver was stabbed in the finger. The other woman was stabbed in the throat, and the man was stabbed in the arm.
The victims were able to escape the car, and the suspect drove away. The vehicle was later found with a knife still inside.
Hombre apuñala a 3 personas en un carro en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – La policía de St. Louis está buscando a un hombre que supuestamente apuñaló a un conductor y a otros dos pasajeros en un automóvil mientras los cuatro viajaban por la Interestatal 70.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informó que el ataque ocurrió alrededor de las 2:45 a.m. del Domingo. Las tres víctimas están en condición estable.
Una mujer de 25 años conducía el coche que incluía al sospechoso de 27 años, a otro hombre y mujer.
Por una razón desconocida, la policía dice que el atacante sacó un cuchillo y comenzó a atacar a los otros. El conductor fue apuñalado en el dedo. La otra mujer fue apuñalada en la garganta, y el hombre fue apuñalado en el brazo.
Las víctimas pudieron escapar del coche, y el sospechoso se fue. El vehículo fue encontrado más adelante con un cuchillo todavía adentro.