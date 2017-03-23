Man struck by stray bullet at MetroLink station dies
ST. LOUIS. MARCH 23. Police informed that the man hit by a stray bullet at a MetroLink station in downtown St. Louis has died.
57-year-old Mac Payne, was standing on the MetroLink platform at Stadium and 8th Street when he was hit for a bullet.
The incident happened after a group of six boarded the Metrolink and began asking riders for money. After multiple requests, a man decided to give them some cash, but when the suspects demanded more money a fight started, according to St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson.
During the fight the suspect hit the man with the gun, which went off and a bullet hit Payne. Police said the victim later died at a hospital on Tuesday.
Homicide investigators are handling the shooting.
If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Hombre que fue herido por una bala perdida en una estación MetroLink murió
ST. LOUIS. 23 DE MARZO. La policía informó que el hombre herido por una bala perdida en una estación MetroLink en el centro de St. Louis ha muerto.
Mac Payne de 57 años de edad, estaba de pie en la plataforma MetroLink en el Busch Stadium y la calle 8 cuando fue golpeado por una bala.
El incidente ocurrió después de que un grupo de seis personas abordó el Metrolink y comenzó a pedir dinero a los pasajeros. Después de varias solicitudes, un hombre decidió darles algo de dinero, pero cuando los sospechosos exigieron más comenzó una pelea, según el jefe de policía de St. Louis, Sam Dotson.
Durante la pelea el sospechoso golpeó al hombre con el arma, que se disparó y una bala golpeó a Payne. La policía dijo que la víctima murió más tarde en un hospital el martes.
Los investigadores de homicidios están manejando el tiroteo.
Si tiene alguna información llame a CrimeStoppers al 1-866-371-8477.