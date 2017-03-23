Man struck by stray bullet at MetroLink station dies

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 23. Police informed that the man hit by a stray bullet at a MetroLink station in downtown St. Louis has died.

57-year-old Mac Payne, was standing on the MetroLink platform at Stadium and 8th Street when he was hit for a bullet.

The incident happened after a group of six boarded the Metrolink and began asking riders for money. After multiple requests, a man decided to give them some cash, but when the suspects demanded more money a fight started, according to St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson.

During the fight the suspect hit the man with the gun, which went off and a bullet hit Payne. Police said the victim later died at a hospital on Tuesday.

Homicide investigators are handling the shooting.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.