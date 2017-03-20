Man was hit by bullet in head on Busch Stadium MetroLink platform amid assault on train

ST. LOUIS, MO. March 20. A man standing on the MetroLink platform at Busch Stadium is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet that came from a train in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.

The incident apparently occurred when a group of people accosted other passengers and tried to rob them, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said a group of six, four men and two women, boarded the MetroLink about one to two stops after a father and son got on in Illinois and were headed into Missouri just before 11 p.m. The group began pestering the father and son for money. About the time the train arrived at the Stadium station at 400 South Eighth Street, the son relented and reached to give $5 to the group, but when the suspects demanded more money a fight started.

During the fight. the suspect pistol-whipped the son in the face. The gun apparently went off during the assault on the train, and a bullet struck a 57-year-old man standing on the station platform. It appears he was not involved in the situation on the train.

The injured man was taken to a hospital after the shooting. His condition was not immediately available.

Police said they are currently going over surveillance video to get a description of the suspects.