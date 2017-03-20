Man was hit by bullet in head on Busch Stadium MetroLink platform amid assault on train
ST. LOUIS, MO. March 20. A man standing on the MetroLink platform at Busch Stadium is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet that came from a train in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.
The incident apparently occurred when a group of people accosted other passengers and tried to rob them, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said a group of six, four men and two women, boarded the MetroLink about one to two stops after a father and son got on in Illinois and were headed into Missouri just before 11 p.m. The group began pestering the father and son for money. About the time the train arrived at the Stadium station at 400 South Eighth Street, the son relented and reached to give $5 to the group, but when the suspects demanded more money a fight started.
During the fight. the suspect pistol-whipped the son in the face. The gun apparently went off during the assault on the train, and a bullet struck a 57-year-old man standing on the station platform. It appears he was not involved in the situation on the train.
The injured man was taken to a hospital after the shooting. His condition was not immediately available.
Police said they are currently going over surveillance video to get a description of the suspects.
Un hombre recibió un disparó en la cabeza en la estación del Metro en Busch Stadium, fue víctima de una bala perdida en medio de un asalto al tren.
ST. LOUIS, MO. 20 de marzo. Un hombre que estaba parado en la plataforma MetroLink en el Estadio Busch está en estado crítico después de ser herido por una bala perdida que venía de un tren en el centro de St. Louis el domingo por la noche.
El incidente aparentemente ocurrió cuando un grupo de personas abordó a otros pasajeros y trató de robarlos, el jefe de policía de St. Louis, Sam Dotson, dijo que un grupo de seis, cuatro hombres y dos mujeres, abordaron el MetroLink una o dos paradas después de que un padre y su hijo se subieran en Illinois y se dirigieron a Missouri justo antes de las 11 pm. El grupo comenzó a molestar al padre y al hijo por dinero. Cuando el tren llegó a la estación del estadio en 400 South Eighth Street, el hijo cedió y les dio $ 5 al grupo, pero cuando los sospechosos exigieron más dinero comenzó una pelea.
Durante la pelea un sospechoso apuntó con una pistola al hijo en la cara. La pistola aparentemente se disparó durante el asalto al tren, y una bala golpeó a un hombre de 57 años parado en la plataforma de la estación. Parece que no estaba involucrado en la situación en el tren.
El herido fue llevado a un hospital después del tiroteo. Su condición no ha sido publicada.
La policía dijo que actualmente están revisando el video de vigilancia para obtener una descripción de los sospechosos.