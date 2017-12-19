Man who killed four in St. Louis knew the victims

Last Friday, Ja’Vonne Dupree was arrested for the murders of Patricia Steward, 56, her children Joseph Corley, 20, and Terrence Dehart, 10, as well as Deandre Kelley, 18, a friend of Corley’s. This past Monday, authorities announced that Dupree “was known to the family”, according to the words of Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch at a press conference.
“They were certainly friends and acquaintances at some point,” the prosecutor continued, adding that he could not give more information about the case, but said “it was not a random act.”
Dupree shot the victims while stealing their belongings, then fled in a car that belonged to one of the victims. Police discovered the crime scene as part of a routine check of a welfare program, since Patricia had not shown up for work that day. It was determined that bullet wounds were the cause of death of the three adults and the child.
Dupree is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center, without bail. He had only one prior criminal record: a misdemeanor theft in 2015.
Hombre que mató a cuatro en St. Louis conocía a las víctimas
El pasado viernes, Ja’Vonne Dupree fue arrestado por los homicidios de Patricia Steward, 56, sus hijos Joseph Corley, 20, y Terrence Dehart, 10, así como de Deandre Kelley, 18, un amigo de Corley. Este pasado lunes, las autoridades dieron a conocer que Dupree “era conocido de la familia”, según las palabras del fiscal Robert McCulloch en una conferencia de prensa.
“Ciertamente fueron amigos y conocidos en algún momento”, continuó el fiscal, quien agregó que no podía dar mayor información sobre el caso, pero aseguró que no fue “un acto al azar”.
Dupree disparó a las víctimas mientras les robaba sus pertenencias, para después huir en un auto que pertenecía a una de las víctimas. La Policía descubrió la escena del crimen como parte de un chequeo de rutina de un programa de apoyo del gobierno, ya que Patricia no se había presentado a trabajar ese día. Se determinó que la causa de muerte de los tres adultos y el pequeño fueron heridas de bala.
Dupree está retenido en el St. Louis County Justice center, sin derecho a fianza. Tenía un solo antecedente criminal: un robo menor en 2015.