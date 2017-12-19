Man who killed four in St. Louis knew the victims

Last Friday, Ja’Vonne Dupree was arrested for the murders of Patricia Steward, 56, her children Joseph Corley, 20, and Terrence Dehart, 10, as well as Deandre Kelley, 18, a friend of Corley’s. This past Monday, authorities announced that Dupree “was known to the family”, according to the words of Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch at a press conference.

“They were certainly friends and acquaintances at some point,” the prosecutor continued, adding that he could not give more information about the case, but said “it was not a random act.”

Dupree shot the victims while stealing their belongings, then fled in a car that belonged to one of the victims. Police discovered the crime scene as part of a routine check of a welfare program, since Patricia had not shown up for work that day. It was determined that bullet wounds were the cause of death of the three adults and the child.

Dupree is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center, without bail. He had only one prior criminal record: a misdemeanor theft in 2015.