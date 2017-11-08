Man Who Shot Texas Gunman: ‘I Was Scared To Death’

Stephen Willeford is the Good Samaritan credited with shooting and chasing the man who killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday.
The former National Rifle Association instructor sprang into action after his daughter came into his bedroom and told him she heard gunshots at the First Baptist Church nearby.
Willeford got his rifle out of the safe, loaded his magazine and ran across the street to the church barefoot.
“Every time I heard a shot I knew that probably represented a life,” said Willeford. “I was scared to death. I was. I was scared for me and I was scared for every one of them. And I was scared for my own family that just lived less than a block away.”
When he saw the gunman, they exchanged fire. He said he knows he hit the shooter.
The gunman then got into his car and sped down the highway.
Willeford saw a pickup truck and ran over to ask the driver for help. He and the driver, Johnnie Langendorff, chased after the gunman’s truck and soon caught up to it.
The gunman’s truck flipped after hitting a road sign and went down into a ditch.
Law enforcement arrived shortly thereafter. Authorities believe the gunman committed suicide.
Willeford says he doesn’t consider himself a hero.
“I am no hero,” he said. “I am not. I think my God, my Lord protected me and gave me the skills to do what needed to be done, and I just wish I could have gotten there faster but I didn’t know. I didn’t know what was happening.”
Those killed range in age from 17 months to 77 years old.
Hombre que disparó al pistolero de Texas: “Estaba muerto de miedo”
Stephen Willeford es el buen samaritano al que se le atribuye haber disparado y perseguido al hombre que mató a 26 personas en una iglesia en Sutherland Springs, Texas, el domingo.
El ex instructor de la Asociación Nacional de Rifles entró en acción después de que su hija entrara a su habitación y le dijera que oyó disparos en la Primera Iglesia Bautista cercana.
Willeford sacó su rifle de la caja fuerte, cargó la cámara y corrió descalzo por la calle hasta la iglesia.
“Cada vez que escuché un disparo supe que probablemente representaba una vida”, dijo Willeford. “Estaba muerto de miedo. Lo estaba. Tenía miedo por mí y tenía miedo por cada uno de ellos. Y tenía miedo por mi propia familia que vive a menos de una cuadra”.
Cuando vio al pistolero, intercambiaron fuego. Dijo que sabía que le había dado.
El pistolero subió a su auto y aceleró por la carretera.
Willeford vio una camioneta y corrió a pedir ayuda al conductor. Él y el conductor, Johnnie Langendorff, persiguieron la camioneta del pistolero y pronto lo alcanzaron.
La camioneta del pistolero se volteó después de golpear una señal de tráfico y caer a una zanja.
La policá llegó poco después. Las autoridades creen que el pistolero se suicidó.
Willeford dice que no se considera un héroe.
“No soy un héroe”, dijo. “No lo soy. Creo que Dios, mi Señor me protegió y me dio la capacidad para hacer lo que debía hacerse, y ojalá hubiera podido llegar más rápido pero no sabía. No sabía qué estaba pasando.”
Las personas asesinadas tenían entre los 17 meses y los 77 años de edad.