Man, woman shot while sitting in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car.
The shooting happened at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Soulard area of St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released.
Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a woman in her late 20s was critically injured. A man in his early 30s was seriously injured. Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting.
Hombre y mujer heridos a tiros mientras estaban sentados en un coche en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – La policía de St. Louis está investigando después de que un hombre y una mujer recibieron un disparo mientras estaban sentados en un automóvil.
El tiroteo ocurrió a las 12:40 de la mañana del lunes en el área de Soulard en St. Louis.
Los nombres de las víctimas no han sido publicados. La policía dijo al St. Louis Post-Dispatch que una mujer de veintitantos años fue herida de gravedad. Un hombre de unos 30 años sufrió heridas graves.
La policía no ha revelado el posible motivo en el tiroteo.