Man’s Body Found in Home After Years of His Death

Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said the man’s nephew called him and asked if he could conduct a welfare check.

The neighbor said he noticed a strong odor coming from inside the home when he walked over on Feb. 10. He called Newport News police after knocking on the door several times without anyone answering.

Responding officers said they found a man’s body inside the home and suspect he had been dead for several years. Police also believe the man was in his late sixties.

WTKR spoke to other neighbors who think the situation is strange. Some thought the man could’ve possibly been sent to a nursing home or moved away with his family, but instead he was inside his home the entire time.

“Summer has come, and we didn’t smell anything,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor who did the welfare check and called police said the man’s family is in California and he lived alone taking care of himself.

He said the last time they saw each other was about two years ago.

“He was very secluded. He didn’t want to be bothered with a bunch of people.”

Police believe there was no foul play involving the man’s death.