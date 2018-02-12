Man’s Body Found in Home After Years of His Death

Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.
A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said the man’s nephew called him and asked if he could conduct a welfare check.
The neighbor said he noticed a strong odor coming from inside the home when he walked over on Feb. 10. He called Newport News police after knocking on the door several times without anyone answering.
Responding officers said they found a man’s body inside the home and suspect he had been dead for several years. Police also believe the man was in his late sixties.
WTKR spoke to other neighbors who think the situation is strange. Some thought the man could’ve possibly been sent to a nursing home or moved away with his family, but instead he was inside his home the entire time.
“Summer has come, and we didn’t smell anything,” a neighbor said.
The neighbor who did the welfare check and called police said the man’s family is in California and he lived alone taking care of himself.
He said the last time they saw each other was about two years ago.
“He was very secluded. He didn’t want to be bothered with a bunch of people.”
Police believe there was no foul play involving the man’s death.
Encuentran el cuerpo de un hombre en su casa después de años de haber muerto
La policía encontró recientemente el cuerpo de un anciano que murió hace unos años dentro de una casa de Virginia.
Un vecino, que pidió permanecer en el anonimato, dijo que el sobrino del hombre lo llamó y le preguntó si podía ir a ver si su familiar se encontraba bien.
El vecino dijo que percibió un fuerte olor proveniente del interior de la casa cuando se acercó el 10 de febrero. Llamó a la policía de Newport News después de llamar a la puerta varias veces sin que nadie respondiera.
Los oficiales que acudieron dijeron que encontraron el cuerpo de un hombre dentro de la casa y sospechan que había estado muerto durante unos años. La policía también cree que el hombre tenía cerca de sesenta años.
WTKR habló con otros vecinos que piensan que la situación es extraña. Algunos pensaron que el hombre posiblemente podría haber sido enviado a un hogar de ancianos o se había mudado con su familia, pero en cambio él estaba dentro de su casa todo el tiempo.
“Llegó el verano y no olimos nada”, dijo un vecino.
El vecino que fue a ver si estaba bien y llamó a la policía dijo que la familia del hombre está en California y vivía solo cuidando de sí mismo.
Dijo que la última vez que se vieron fue hace unos dos años.
“Estaba muy aislado. No quería que lo molestara mucha gente “.
La policía cree que no hubo ningún juego sucio implicado en la muerte del hombre.