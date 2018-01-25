Maplewood Church Provides Sanctuary to Undocumented Immigrant

Maplewood, Mo. – A Maplewood church is providing sanctuary to an undocumented immigrant father of five.

Alex Garcia was born in Honduras but fled violence and poverty in that country more than 15 years ago. Garcia eventually settled in Poplar Bluff where he got a construction job to support his wife and five children.

Currently, his family travels more than two hours to see him every weekend because he calls the Christ Church UCC home after learning he was going to be deported.

“They understand that their government wants to take their father away from them. I can’t imagine what that does to children’s minds. How can they be proud of being citizens of the United States if that’s what their government is about, the government just wanting to rip their father away from the family,” said pastor Rev. Rebecca Turner.

The church is collecting donations to help support Garcia’s family now that he is out of work.

An ICE spokesperson says Garcia previous stay of removal attempts have been denied and that he does have a criminal record.

