Maplewood Church Provides Sanctuary to Undocumented Immigrant

Maplewood, Mo. – A Maplewood church is providing sanctuary to an undocumented immigrant father of five.
Alex Garcia was born in Honduras but fled violence and poverty in that country more than 15 years ago. Garcia eventually settled in Poplar Bluff where he got a construction job to support his wife and five children.
Currently, his family travels more than two hours to see him every weekend because he calls the Christ Church UCC home after learning he was going to be deported.
“They understand that their government wants to take their father away from them. I can’t imagine what that does to children’s minds. How can they be proud of being citizens of the United States if that’s what their government is about, the government just wanting to rip their father away from the family,” said pastor Rev. Rebecca Turner.
The church is collecting donations to help support Garcia’s family now that he is out of work.
An ICE spokesperson says Garcia previous stay of removal attempts have been denied and that he does have a criminal record.
Iglesia de Maplewood ofrece refugio a inmigrante indocumentado
Maplewood, Mo. – Una iglesia de Maplewood está brindando refugio a un inmigrante indocumentado, padre de cinco hijos.
Alex García nació en Honduras, pero huyó de la violencia y la pobreza en ese país hace más de 15 años. Finalmente, García se estableció en Poplar Bluff, donde consiguió un trabajo de construcción para mantener a su esposa y sus cinco hijos.
Actualmente, su familia viaja más de dos horas para verlo todos los fines de semana, pues su hogar ahora es la Iglesia de Cristo UCC después de saber que iba a ser deportado.
“Entienden que su gobierno quiere quitarles a su padre. No me puedo imaginar lo que eso hace a las mentes de los niños. ¿Cómo pueden estar orgullosos de ser ciudadanos de los Estados Unidos si de eso se trata su gobierno, el gobierno solo quiere arrancar a su padre de la familia? “, Dijo la pastora Rebecca Turner.
La iglesia está recolectando donaciones para ayudar a la familia de García ahora que está sin trabajo.
Un portavoz de ICE dice que a García se le ha negado su estancia en el país en varios intentos previos de deportación y que tiene antecedentes penales.