Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in “Superman, dies at 69

Margot Kidder, the actress who gave life to Lois Lane in the 1978 film “Superman”, died on Sunday at her home in Montana, her manager confirmed to CNN.

She was 69 years old.

Her manager said the actress died peacefully in her sleep.

Kidder starred opposite Christopher Reeve in the original 1978 film as well as three sequels: “Superman II” in 1980, “Superman III” in 1983 and “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” in 1987.

Kidder made her professional acting debut on the TV series “Wojeck” in 1969 and had her first film role in the 1968 Canadian movie “The Best Damn Fiddler from Calabogie to Kaladar.”

She moved to Los Angeles and was casted in shows such as “McQueen”, “Mod Squad” and “Nichols”, but her most famous role is without a doubt that of Lois Lane.

In 2016, Kidder told entertainment website Hey U Guys that she thought the film would flop.

“Nothing prepares anyone for that sudden thing of being world famous, it was such a shock,” she said. “It wasn’t something I really liked or something I was very good at. I didn’t realize how good the movie was until I seen it at the premier in Washington.”

She also starred in “The Amityville Horror” in 1979 and worked steadily in television and on stage.

In 1996, Kidder found herself homeless as she struggled with bipolar disorder. She had spent thousands of dollars in medical bills.

People expressed their grief and sympathies on social media after her death was announced. The Alamo Drafthouse NYC tweeted, “RIP Margot Kidder. What a brave, hilarious and generous performer with a career full of iconic roles.”