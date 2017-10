McCaskill Statement on Shooting in Las Vegas

Washington, D.C. October 2 – U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, issued the following statement in response to reports of significant causalities in a Las Vegas shooting:

“Firing upon a crowd of innocent concert goers is an act of unimaginable evil and my deepest condolences go out to all those affected by this tragic event. I will continue to closely monitor the situation and pledge my support to all local, state, and federal law enforcement officials involved in this investigation.”