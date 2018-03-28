Meeting between China and North Korea proves challenging to the U.S.

With Kim Jong Un’s visit to China, the U.S. may see their position diminished, experts say, as China has secured itself a place in the negotiating table, and their interests might not be the same as the United States.

The decision by the North Korean dictator to visit China and meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping is widely read as a form of leverage ahead of Trump’s and Kim Jong Un’s meeting, which remains unscheduled, and as a means to secure an ally to back them, in the same way South Korea counts on the United States.

David Maxwell, a retired US Army Special Forces colonel and a fellow at the Institute of Korean American Studies, told CNN that, “the division between Beijing and Pyongyang was really our greatest asset with respect to North Korea. If that narrows even slightly, that’s a sea change. It changes the outlook for negotiations that we have to adjust for very rapidly. It’s clear both Pyongyang and Beijing won’t be dictated to by Seoul and Washington, but also develop their own agenda. We should be aware that it might be a coordinated agenda.”

President Trump weighed in on the meeting through a tweet saying that, “For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!”

However, for North Korea and China, said denuclearization is not only the denuclearization of North Korea, as David Maxwell noted. “To Kim Jong Un, denuclearization applies to the whole peninsula, which includes the South.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to meet with Donald Trump after the latter accepted an invitation by the former to meet. The meeting still remains largely ambiguous, as the countries haven’t agreed on a date or a place. Experts believe that Kim Jong Un extended the invitation to Trump with hopes to end the sanctions imposed on by the United States, and thus offered the denuclearization of North Korea. But with Beijing and Pyongyang now closer as possible allies, the “nukes” might not be in the negotiating table at all.

On the other hand, the recent appointment of John Bolton as national adviser is problematic to some as the former ambassador to the United Nations has been pushing for confrontation against North Korea for years. It is said that Bolton believes that the negotiations are just a ploy to buy Kim Jong Un time to get his nuclear program up and running and become a very real threat to the United States and its allies. The table seems set for a domestic confrontation as well, as advisers to the president offer conflicting points of view about North Korea’s intention ahead of the meeting.

On top of that, the United States must also consider that Russia won’t sit idly by and be left out of the negotiating table. The Kremlin expressed its approval of the North Korea-China meeting and is expected to make a move as the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un approaches. The United States’ relationship with Russia is rocky as it is amidst the investigation of Robert Mueller. Experts agree that the course of action has to include China, but not on Trump’s and Kim Jong Un’s meeting. The U.S. must also coordinate with Japan, another key ally in the region. South Korea, on its part, reported that they were not aware that Kim Jong Un was traveling to China. Both countries –South and North Korea– sent a joint delegation to the Winter Olympic Games last month.