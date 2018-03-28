Meeting between China and North Korea proves challenging to the U.S.

With Kim Jong Un’s visit to China, the U.S. may see their position diminished, experts say, as China has secured itself a place in the negotiating table, and their interests might not be the same as the United States.
The decision by the North Korean dictator to visit China and meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping is widely read as a form of leverage ahead of Trump’s and Kim Jong Un’s meeting, which remains unscheduled, and as a means to secure an ally to back them, in the same way South Korea counts on the United States.
David Maxwell, a retired US Army Special Forces colonel and a fellow at the Institute of Korean American Studies, told CNN that, “the division between Beijing and Pyongyang was really our greatest asset with respect to North Korea. If that narrows even slightly, that’s a sea change. It changes the outlook for negotiations that we have to adjust for very rapidly. It’s clear both Pyongyang and Beijing won’t be dictated to by Seoul and Washington, but also develop their own agenda. We should be aware that it might be a coordinated agenda.”
President Trump weighed in on the meeting through a tweet saying that, “For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!”
However, for North Korea and China, said denuclearization is not only the denuclearization of North Korea, as David Maxwell noted. “To Kim Jong Un, denuclearization applies to the whole peninsula, which includes the South.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to meet with Donald Trump after the latter accepted an invitation by the former to meet. The meeting still remains largely ambiguous, as the countries haven’t agreed on a date or a place. Experts believe that Kim Jong Un extended the invitation to Trump with hopes to end the sanctions imposed on by the United States, and thus offered the denuclearization of North Korea. But with Beijing and Pyongyang now closer as possible allies, the “nukes” might not be in the negotiating table at all.
On the other hand, the recent appointment of John Bolton as national adviser is problematic to some as the former ambassador to the United Nations has been pushing for confrontation against North Korea for years. It is said that Bolton believes that the negotiations are just a ploy to buy Kim Jong Un time to get his nuclear program up and running and become a very real threat to the United States and its allies. The table seems set for a domestic confrontation as well, as advisers to the president offer conflicting points of view about North Korea’s intention ahead of the meeting.
On top of that, the United States must also consider that Russia won’t sit idly by and be left out of the negotiating table. The Kremlin expressed its approval of the North Korea-China meeting and is expected to make a move as the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un approaches. The United States’ relationship with Russia is rocky as it is amidst the investigation of Robert Mueller. Experts agree that the course of action has to include China, but not on Trump’s and Kim Jong Un’s meeting. The U.S. must also coordinate with Japan, another key ally in the region. South Korea, on its part, reported that they were not aware that Kim Jong Un was traveling to China. Both countries –South and North Korea– sent a joint delegation to the Winter Olympic Games last month.
Encuentro entre China y Corea del Norte, un desafío para EE. UU.
Con la visita de Kim Jong Un a China, los EE.UU. pueden ver su posición disminuida, dicen los expertos, ya que China se ha asegurado un lugar en la mesa de negociaciones, y sus intereses podrían no ser los mismos que los de Estados Unidos.
La decisión del dictador norcoreano de visitar China y reunirse con el presidente chino Xi Jinping es ampliamente leída como una forma de ganar ventaja antes de la reunión de Trump y Kim Jong Un, que sigue sin programarse, y como un medio para asegurarse un aliado que los respalde, de la misma manera que Corea del Sur cuenta con los Estados Unidos.
David Maxwell, coronel retirado de las Fuerzas Especiales del Ejército de EE. UU. y miembro del Instituto de Estudios Coreanos Estadounidenses, dijo a CNN que “la división entre Pekín y Pyongyang era realmente nuestro mayor activo con respecto a Corea del Norte. Si eso se reduce incluso ligeramente, es un cambio radical. Cambia las perspectivas para las negociaciones que tenemos que ajustar muy rápidamente. Está claro que Pyongyang y Pekín no serán dictados por Seúl y Washington, sino que también desarrollarán su propia agenda. Debemos ser conscientes de que podría ser una agenda coordinada”.
El presidente Trump expresó su opinión sobre la reunión a través de un tweet diciendo que, “Durante años y a través de muchas administraciones, todos dijeron que la paz y la desnuclearización de la península de Corea no era siquiera una posibilidad pequeña. Ahora hay una buena posibilidad de que Kim Jong Un haga lo correcto para su pueblo y para la humanidad. ¡Espero con ansias nuestra reunión!”.
Sin embargo, para Corea del Norte y China, dicha desnuclearización no es solo la desnuclearización de Corea del Norte, como notó David Maxwell. “Para Kim Jong Un, la desnuclearización aplica a toda la península, incluyendo a Corea del Sur”.
Se espera que el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong Un, se reúna con Donald Trump luego de que este último aceptara la invitación para reunirse. La reunión sigue ambigua, ya que los países no han acordado una fecha o un lugar. Los expertos creen que Kim Jong Un extendió la invitación a Trump con la esperanza de poner fin a las sanciones impuestas por Estados Unidos, y por lo tanto ofreció la desnuclearización de Corea del Norte. Pero con Pekín y Pyongyang ahora más cerca como posibles aliados, los armas nucleares podrían ya no estar en la mesa de negociaciones.
Por otro lado, el reciente nombramiento de John Bolton como asesor nacional es problemático para algunos ya que el ex embajador ante las Naciones Unidas ha estado presionando para que se produzca una confrontación contra Corea del Norte durante años. Se dice que Bolton cree que las negociaciones son solo una estratagema por parte de Kim Jong Un para hacer tiempo, poner en marcha su programa nuclear y convertirse en una amenaza muy real para los Estados Unidos y sus aliados. La mesa parece preparada para una confrontación interna también, ya que los asesores del presidente ofrecen puntos de vista contradictorios sobre la intención de Corea del Norte antes de la reunión.
Además de eso, los Estados Unidos también deben considerar que Rusia no se sentará de brazos cruzados y se quedará fuera de la mesa de negociaciones. El Kremlin expresó su aprobación de la reunión Corea del Norte-China y se espera que haga una movida a medida que se acerca la reunión entre Trump y Kim Jong Un. La relación de Estados Unidos con Rusia es inestable de por sí en medio de la investigación de Robert Mueller. Los expertos coinciden en que el curso de acción debe incluir a China, pero no en la reunión de Trump y Kim Jong Un. Los EE. UU. también deben coordinar con Japón, otro aliado clave en la región. Corea del Sur, por su parte, informó que no sabía que Kim Jong Un viajaría a China. Ambos países, Corea del Sur y Corea del Norte, enviaron una delegación conjunta a los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno el mes pasado.