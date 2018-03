Men who robbed alderwoman are from Southern Illinois, police say

On Monday, alderwoman Christine Ingrassia was sitting on the porch of her home on Michigan Avenue when she and a friend were approached by two men. Each had a gun and demanded the victims’ valuables. They took Ingrassia’s phone and $20 from her friend, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Ingrassia then used an app to track her phone and called the police. That led officers to Dinish Watson and Candree Akins. Watson had a pistol on him when he was arrested.

It was later revealed that the 20-year-old Akins and the 22-year old Watson are from Cahokia and East St. Louis respectively. Both were charged Monday with two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.