Metallica to perform at Busch Stadium this summer

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 13. This summer Metallica will perform in St. Louis on June 4 as part of its “WorldWired 2017” tour. The concert will be taking place at Busch Stadium.

Ticket prices are $55.50-$155.50 and will be available at cardinals.com/metallica.

Presale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, with general public tickets available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will be the main support acts for the tour.