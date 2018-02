Meth, Retina-Scanning Computers Found At ‘Drug-Trafficking Headquarters’

Madison County, Ill. – Madison County officials have filed to seize the home of 58-year-old Rico Hogan for drug-trafficking.

Police believe Hogan was trafficking drugs, including methamphetamines, at the home, located in the 300 block of Cobblestone Court in Troy, Illinois. Police have called the home a ‘drug-trafficking headquarters.’

At the beginning of 2018, state police searched Hogan’s home and found guns, drugs, money, electronics, retina-scanning computers and a surveillance camera system. During the investigation, police stopped a car that was leaving Hogan’s home and a Troy K-9 unit discovered 908 grams of meth, 119 grams of oxycodone and a loaded pistol in the car, according to a search warrant affidavit.

A few days after the search, police arrested and charged Hogan with 17 felonies, including possession and trafficking of meth.

Following Hogan’s arrest, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed to force a forfeiture of the home on Cobblestone Court. Madison County officials filed the seize Hogan’s home under a state law that allows authorities to take assets believed to be used in the drug trade.

This is not Hogan’s first run-in with the law. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, he was a suspect in the shooting death of a drug user found dead in an alley in St. Louis. Police searched an apartment Hogan rented at the time and found marijuana, cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs, a stolen handgun and $19,845 in cash.

Hogan’s current bail is set at $5 million.