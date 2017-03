Metro East police searching for suspect who stabbed a dog multiple times

BELLEVILLE, Ill. March 2. The Belleville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect that stabbed a dog multiple times.

The dog was found with a plastic bag tied around its neck and appeared to have been strangled. The dog had suffered multiple stab wounds to its sides, legs and chest.

A city worker called the department at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday to report he found the dead dog in a wooded area in the 400 block of Catawba Avenue.