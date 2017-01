Metro East woman accused of biting, beating children

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A 50-year-old Cahokia woman is accused of biting and beating two children with “a belt and/or backscratcher.”

The Cahokia Police Department said they received a call Saturday alleging Chantay Bruce had abused of the two family members. Officials noted that Bruce is not the children’s mother, they were described as a 10-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, and were examined at a local hospital.

Details of the abuse have not been released, but officials said from the interview detectives determined the abuse was ongoing, from approximately September 2016 through Saturday.

Bruce has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery of a child. She is being held on a $75,000 bond.