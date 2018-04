Mexican presidential candidate José Antonio Meade rejects Ricardo Anaya’s call for “useful vote”

José Antonio Meade, the presidential candidate from the three-party coalition “Todos por México”, rejected Ricardo Anaya’s call for a “useful vote”, in order to defeat the current frontrunner Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“This is a battle that has already started and it ends until election day, when people cast their ballots. People from every country decide in intimacy, in front of the ballot. That’s when the election ends,” said Meade at an event in Mexico City.

There had been speculation around a possible alliance between Meade and Anaya in order to pool resources and have a chance at defeating López Obrador, who continues with a two-figure advantage over second-place Ricardo Anaya.

Anaya made the remarks about the “useful vote” in Veracruz, implying that he could be the candidate best suited to defeat leftist Obrador. Meade elaborated on the matter: “the vote is only useful if it’s a vote for a candidacy that represents the best alternative and the best values for Mexico, an honest and committed candidacy.”

He reiterated that his campaign would go on by saying: “We are going to work hard and motivated from this day up until the very last day of the campaign.”