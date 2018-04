Mexican cowboy stops armed robbery in Monterrey, Mexico

Video of a man in a cowboy hat taking down an armed robber at a butchery shop in Monterrey, Mexico surfaced on Monday.

The video shows the Mexican cowboy standing at the counter of the store, when a man who appears to be young enters showing a gun and seems to threaten both store personnel at the counter and the cowboy.

He continues to point his gun at the cowboy but makes the fatal mistake of looking away, so the cowboy takes the opportunity to grab him from behind, making him drop the gun in the process. They struggle for a few moments until the robber takes out a knife, so store employees spring into action and help the cowboy keep the suspect under control until police come.

The butcher shop, Carnes Cares of Monterrey, Mexico, posted the video of the botched robbery on its Facebook page Monday, and it has been since viewed tens of thousands of times. Despite accusations that the video was fake, store owner Daniel Cárdenas said the altercation was real and frightening.

Turns out the cowboy is actually Cárdenas’s father, Reynaldo Cárdenas, who also owns the butcher shop.

“Actually, he told me that he acted that way out of fear,” Daniel Cárdenas said of his father’s actions, speaking to the Washington Post via Facebook messages. “He really believed that the man was going to shoot them. When he had the chance, he acted instinctively to disarm him.”

Police arrived at the store about 10 minutes later to take the suspect into custody.