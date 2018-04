Mexican economy minister says NAFTA deal has “80 percent chance” for early May

Ildefonso Guajardo, the Mexican Economy Minister, said that a new North American Free Trade Agreement would not be possible for the week of April 9-13, but it had an “80 percent chance” of being announced in early May.

Guajardo said that American negotiators are under pressure to reach a new deal before the midterm elections in November see both chambers change. The 1994 agreement is being reworked by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, after president Donald Trump took office and said he would take out the U.S. out of NAFTA if he didn’t see a deal that benefited his country.

“We’re weeks away,” said Guajardo. “We should know if we will be able to close this by the first week of May at the latest… There’s a very high probability, about 80 percent, that we reach an agreement in principle.”

Larry Kudlow, the newly appointed White House economic adviser, delivered a similar message on Monday. “Progress is being made on renegotiating and recalibrating NAFTA.” Kudlow mentioned a “good progress” being made in an environment of “much greater currency co-operation.”

Talks will continue this week in Washington but a new deal won’t be announced the weekend of April 13-14 at the Summit of the Americas, in Lima, as some expected.