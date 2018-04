Mexican film students disappeared, killed and dissolved in acid, says Attorney’s Office

The state of Jalisco’s Attorney’s Office said Monday that the three film students that disappeared on March 19 were kidnapped by a drug cartel, beaten, and finally their bodies were dissolved in acid.

Javier Salomón Aceves Gastélum, Marco Francisco García Ávalos and Jesús Daniel Díaz García went to a ranch in the town of Tonalá to work on a school project at the house of the aunt of one of them. The cartel had used the woman’s name, with her permission, to take legal control of the property where they managed business, and were expecting the release from prison of Diego Gabriel Mejía, from a rival drug cartel, who was supposed to go to the same address. Henchmen for the cartel then mistook the students for criminals and, posing as police officers, kidnapped them and took them to a different ranch.

At a house in Lechuza street, in the Pinar de las Palomas neighborhood, the three young men were questioned and heavily beaten. One of them would die from injuries sustained during the interrogation, so two of the suspects that had kidnapped them, only known so far as Gerardo and Omar and who are now in custody, decided to kill the other two students. They then took their bodies to a different location and used acid to dissolve them in plastic containers.

After a source close to the drug cartel’s operation gave police a tip, the Attorney’s Office managed to identify genetic material from the students and continue to work on the case. They so far have identified Jesús Daniel’s and Marco Francisco’s DNA, and continue working to identify Javier Salomón’s.