Mexican journalist fired after suggesting killing of presidential candidate

Two Mexican media TV channels have cut ties with Mexican journalist Ricardo Alemán, after he suggested that supporters of presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador assassinate the candidate.

Alemán tweeted Saturday: “John Lennon was killed by a fan. Versace was killed by a fan. Selena was killed by a fan. Now’s the time chairos”, using a word meant to disparage supporters of leftist López Obrador.

A few hours later, the Televisa network announced it was ending its relationship with Alemán, cancelling a program airing on its news channel Foro TV. Canal Once did the same thing.

Milenio, the newspaper that publishes Alemán’s column, seemed to be sticking with him.

The tweet was then deleted by Alemán, but outrage spread on social media under the hashtag #NoAlPeriodismoSicario (no to hitman journalism).

Later, Alemán appeared defiant as he tweeted again: “Televisa decided to cancel its working relationship with Ricardo Alemán! I do not agree but I respect it. Every company has the right to contract whomever it sees fit! Lynching and demanding censorship have won!”

Alemán is a famously right-wing journalist who frequently defends the current Peña Nieto administration. He’s also gained infamy by attacking victims of violence. When commenting on the recent case of the three film students who were abducted, murdered and then dissolved in acid, Alemán called the victims “dummies”.

López Obrador leads polls for the July 1st election by double digits.