Mexican president, governors agree to reach out to US political actors

Mexico City, Feb 1 (EFE).- President Enrique Peña Nieto and state governors have agreed to have a dialogue with political actors in the United States to advance Mexico’s interests.

“Today, more than ever, it is very relevant and important to open spaces for coming together and having a dialogue with political actors in the United States, going beyond those that the government of Mexico has historically constructed,” Peña Nieto said during a National Governors Conference (CONAGO) meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting at the Los Pinos presidential palace, Peña Nieto asked Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray to coordinate state and federal efforts to reach out to US political actors.

The president discussed the tensions between Mexico and President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Mexico will have to negotiate from its strengths, what it has to offer, how it cooperates and what is important for the country,” Peña Nieto said.

Last week, a diplomatic spat erupted between the US and Mexico over Washington’s plans for a border wall.

On Thursday, Peña Nieto cancelled a planned visit to Washington in response to Trump’s signing of an executive order to initiate his promised border wall and insisting again that Mexico would ultimately pay for the barrier.

A day later, Trump said he had a very good telephone conversation with his Mexican counterpart.

Peña Nieto’s office issued a statement confirming the phone call and saying that the two presidents agreed to resolve their differences over the wall as part of comprehensive discussions about all aspects of the bilateral relationship.