Mexican president, governors agree to reach out to US political actors
Mexico City, Feb 1 (EFE).- President Enrique Peña Nieto and state governors have agreed to have a dialogue with political actors in the United States to advance Mexico’s interests.
“Today, more than ever, it is very relevant and important to open spaces for coming together and having a dialogue with political actors in the United States, going beyond those that the government of Mexico has historically constructed,” Peña Nieto said during a National Governors Conference (CONAGO) meeting on Tuesday.
During the meeting at the Los Pinos presidential palace, Peña Nieto asked Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray to coordinate state and federal efforts to reach out to US political actors.
The president discussed the tensions between Mexico and President Donald Trump’s administration.
“Mexico will have to negotiate from its strengths, what it has to offer, how it cooperates and what is important for the country,” Peña Nieto said.
Last week, a diplomatic spat erupted between the US and Mexico over Washington’s plans for a border wall.
On Thursday, Peña Nieto cancelled a planned visit to Washington in response to Trump’s signing of an executive order to initiate his promised border wall and insisting again that Mexico would ultimately pay for the barrier.
A day later, Trump said he had a very good telephone conversation with his Mexican counterpart.
Peña Nieto’s office issued a statement confirming the phone call and saying that the two presidents agreed to resolve their differences over the wall as part of comprehensive discussions about all aspects of the bilateral relationship.
Presidente mexicano y gobernadores acuerdan llegar a los actores políticos estadounidenses
Ciudad de México, 1 de Febrero – El presidente Enrique Peña Nieto y los gobernadores estatales acordaron dialogar con actores políticos en Estados Unidos para promover los intereses de México.
“Hoy, más que nunca, es muy relevante e importante abrir espacios para reunirse y dialogar con actores políticos en Estados Unidos, más allá de los que el gobierno de México ha construido históricamente”, dijo Peña Nieto durante un encuentro nacional Conferencia de Gobernadores (CONAGO) el martes.
Durante la reunión en el palacio presidencial de Los Pinos, Peña Nieto pidió al secretario de Relaciones Exteriores, Luis Videgaray, que coordinara los esfuerzos estatales y federales para llegar a los actores políticos estadounidenses.
El presidente discutió las tensiones entre México y el gobierno del presidente Donald Trump.
“México tendrá que negociar desde sus fortalezas, lo que tiene que ofrecer, cómo coopera y lo que es importante para el país”, dijo Peña Nieto.
La semana pasada, una disputa diplomática estalló entre los EE.UU. y México sobre los planes de Washington para un muro fronterizo.
Peña Nieto canceló el jueves una visita planeada a Washington en respuesta a la firma por parte de Trump de una orden ejecutiva para iniciar su prometida frontera e insistiendo una vez más en que México finalmente pagaría por la barrera.
Un día después, Trump dijo que tuvo una conversación telefónica muy buena con su contraparte mexicana.
La oficina de Peña Nieto emitió una declaración confirmando la llamada telefónica y dijo que los dos presidentes acordaron resolver sus diferencias sobre el muro como parte de discusiones generales sobre todos los aspectos de la relación bilateral.