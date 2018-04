Mexican rapper QBA arrested for “dissolving film student’s bodies in acid”

A Mexican rapper has confessed to disposing of the bodies of the three missing film students who were kidnapped last month in the state of Jalisco, in western Mexico, and dissolving them in acid, state prosecutors say.

Christian Palma Gutiérrez, better known as QBA, said he had been paid 3,000 Mexican pesos (about $160 dollars) a week by the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel. He also said it was not the first time that he had disposed of bodies this way.

“He has participated in three other previous murders,” chief investigator Lizette Torres told AFP news agency.

QBA reportedly told investigators that a friend had recruited him to work in the cartel three months before his arrest. The rapper will be charged with aggravated kidnapping.

QBA is a Mexican rapper whose YouTube channel has almost 125,000 subscribers. His videos are mainly shot in poor neighborhoods of Guadalajara, the capital of the state of Jalisco, and feature young people showing guns and taking drugs.

“People like that who no longer feel… they have forgotten what it is to be human. A total lack of values,” José Eduardo Gómez, a student participating in a demonstration against violence, told AFP.

On Thursday, close to 12,000 people took to the streets of Guadalajara to protest the wave of violence the country lives in and, particularly, the disappearance and death of three film students, which has rocked Mexican politics and social life.

Over a month after their disappearance, authorities confirmed Monday that Salomón Aceves Gastelum, 25, Daniel Díaz, 20, and Marco Ávalos, 20, were kidnapped, tortured and killed by drug cartel members. Afterwards, their bodies were dissolved in acid.

“The absurd war on drugs is taking our classmates and we will not allow it anymore,” said Jesús Medina, a student leader from the University of Guadalajara.

Demonstrators also rejected the official account of the events, presented by the state’s prosecution. “What they presented is based on indications— there is no strong scientific evidence. There are many doubt,” said Oscar Juárez.

The announcement by prosecutors on Monday came just one day after the first presidential debate took place in Mexico City. Candidates were asked what measures they would take to bring an end to the wave of violence that is currently engulfing the country, and right-left coalition candidate Ricardo Anaya said he would strengthen police departments across the country but still rely on the army to maintain peace throughout the provinces.

Anaya’s approach keeps in line with that of Calderón, who took office in 2006 and started the so-called war on drugs in 2008, sending border cities like Juárez and Tijuana into a years-long spiral of violence that is seeming to make a comeback.

López Obrador, the presidential frontrunner, was heavily criticized for his proposal of offering amnesty to criminals, particularly those who committed drug offenses, and his proposal was characterized by some as a pardon for drug lords in exchange for their political support.

Current Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto, has just about a 20% approval after 2017 was Mexico’s most violent year in the last decades, with more than 25,000 murders according to official figures.