Mexican Ruben Cardenas Ramirez Was Executed In Texas

The Mexican Rubén Cárdenas Ramirez was executed in a prison in Texas on Wednesday, thus fulfilling the death penalty to which he was convicted for the rape and murder of a cousin, which he always denied.

Despite requests from the Mexican government, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and experts from the United Nations, the Texas justice system completed the punishment for Cárdenas, 47, who was pronounced dead at 22:26 local time ( 04:26 GMT) in Huntsville prison.

The denial by the Supreme Court of the United States of the last appeal of the defense led to a delay of more than four hours over the hour of execution initially scheduled.

Cárdenas was accused and found guilty of the kidnapping, rape and murder of his cousin Mayra Laguna, who was 16 years old, a crime that occurred near the city of McAllen, in southern Texas.

The parents of the teenager reported her disappearance in February 1997.

As part of the investigation, the police interrogated Cárdenas, who was close to the family and had voluntarily presented himself to the authorities.

After several hours of being questioned, more than 20 according to the defense, he made a confession.

He and an accomplice, José Antonio Castillo, crept into Laguna’s house to take her by force, according to what was said in the trial carried out in 1998.

“(Cardenas) tied her with tape, then put her in a vehicle with the other defendant and drove to a remote place,” according to the records of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“Cárdenas raped the victim, hit her severely with his fists and strangled her, causing her death. Cárdenas threw her body into a nearby canal,” says the summary of the case.

Castillo was arrested days after the crime and is currently serving a sentence of 25 years in prison, for the aggravated kidnapping charge, which ends in 2022.

“I did not kill my cousin, I am innocent,” Cárdenas told Maricela Luna, a friend with whom he spoke last Saturday.

“I’m not afraid, I know I’m going to die… I’m in the hands of God, his will will be done,” he told her, Luna explained in an interview with the Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Cárdenas’ defense argued that his client’s confession was made under “coercion.”

In addition, the Mexican government indicates that his citizen was not allowed to have consular assistance, so it considers the process against him “illegal”.

Finally, the sentence was carried out and Cárdenas was executed.

“I cannot and I do not want to apologize for a crime that someone else committed, but I will return for justice. They can count on it, “said the Mexican, using his right to some final words before receiving the lethal injection, EFE reported.

On its part, the family of Mayra Lagunas wrote in a statement: “Words cannot describe the relief that is felt to know that there is true peace after so much pain and sadness.”