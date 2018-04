Mexico City candidate for mayor says López Obrador is only one who can bring peace to the country

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the candidate for Mexico City mayor from the same three-party coalition that is also backing Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said on Tuesday that the presidential candidate is the only one that can bring peace to the country.

Her remarks took place in the context of her participation in the forum “Security and justice through innovation” in Mexico City, where she addressed the recent news that three film students from Jalisco, who were kidnapped last month, were killed and had their bodies dissolved in acid by a drug cartel organization in the state of Jalisco.

López Obrador, the presidential frontrunner, came under fire on the debate on Sunday night after proposing an “amnesty for criminals”, as their opponents put it, which they say would bring drug lords out of jail.

However, Obrador’s supporters have highlighted the difference between amnesty and pardon, and saying that such measure is worth exploring in a country whose death rate has gone up exponentially during the last couple of years, particularly those related to drug trafficking.

Sheinbaum is currently the favorite to win in Mexico’s capital.