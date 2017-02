Mexico: NAFTA renegotiations to start in 90 days

Mexico City, Feb 2 (efe_epa).- Mexico’s president said talks to renegotiate the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement linking his country with the United States and Canada would begin after a 90-day consultation period.

Referring to those consultations with productive sectors in both Mexico and the US, Enrique Peña Nieto said at the launch of a campaign dubbed “Made in Mexico” that they would set the parameters for a review of NAFTA.

He acknowledged that he and US President Donald Trump had differences on specific issues but stressed the need to build upon their shared interests and concerns.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretariat and Economy Secretariat said Wednesday that consultations with the private sector and other NAFTA stakeholders would continue on a permanent basis after the three countries start renegotiating the 23-year-old trade accord.

Trump threatened during the campaign to walk away from NAFTA, saying it was a destroyer of American jobs and benefited Mexico, although he later said he would seek to renegotiate the trade agreement.

Peña Nieto has expressed his willingness to improve NAFTA and include areas such as e-commerce that were not part of the original agreement.