Mexico reforms organ donation law

The Mexican Senate approved unanimously a reform to the organ donation law, effectively making every person over 18 years old an organ donor, unless they have explicitly said otherwise. The bill was turned over to Congress, where it must be ratified to become law.

The bill was approved 75-0 with one abstention and it reforms the articles 320, 321, 322, 324, 325, 326 and 329 of the Health Law, which seeks to motivate and protect the donation of organs and tissues.

Before the reform, the law stated that “each and every person may dispose of his body to donate it, completely or partially.” The new phrasing now states that “there will be consent from the donor when he or she did not explicitly refuse for their body or body parts to be used for transplants.”

Despite being passed unanimously, the bill has been received by some with skepticism and criticism, as they believe that it violates civil and individual liberties. Betty Zanolli, writing an opinion article for the newspaper El Universal, says that the bill effectively transforms what is supposed to be an act of generosity into an act of dictatorial imposition by the State. She also fears that in a country where laws sometimes prove difficult to enforce, this new bill may lead to an organ-trafficking market that will predate on the Mexican people.

There are currently 21,089 people in Mexico awaiting a transplant. 14,162 wait for a kidney, 7,209 for a cornea, 364 for a liver, 53 for a heart, and 12 are wait-listed for a pancreas transplant. Mexico does not appear in the top 20 of countries with most transplants, which is led by Spain, the United States, and Belgium, in that order.