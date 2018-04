Mexico’s first presidential debate will be held on Sunday

The first of three presidential debates for the Mexican highest office will take place on Sunday, April 22, at 8 pm Central Time, and will be broadcasted through television, cable and Internet through platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador will arrive as the favorite to win next July, and he hopes that his performance at the debate will help him secure the lead he has over Ricardo Anaya and José Antonio Meade, currently in second and third place, respectively, in the polls.

Independent candidates Margarita Zavala and Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, known as “El Bronco”, will also participate. They are far behind in fourth and fifth places in the public preferences.

The debate will be hold in Mexico City, in the Palacio de Minería, in the historic quarter of Mexico’s capital. There is high anticipation for the debate as candidates try to catch up with López Obrador, who is on his third bid for the presidency. He lost narrowly in 2006 and again in 2012.

Contenders Anaya and Meade may try to use Obrador’s recent controversy against him. He was heavily criticized by the media for using a private plane when he has vowed that, if elected, he will only fly commercial and sell the presidential plane. He has also stated that he will get rid of pensions given out to former presidents and will cut his own salary in half if he wins the election.

The debate will be moderated by three well-respected journalists from the two most important TV networks and one prominent newspaper. The topics will be divided into three blocks: public safety and violence; corruption and impunity; and democracy, pluralism and vulnerable groups.

Mexico has had a long history of violence since the drug war of former conservative president Felipe Calderón started in 2006. López Obrador has a controversial proposal in which he plans to offer pardons to some drug lords in an effort to bring peace to the country’s provinces.

The second debate will be held in border town Tijuana on May 20, where candidates will discuss immigration and the border wall. The last debate will take place in Mérida, on June 12. Mexicans will vote on July 1.