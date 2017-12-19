Mexico’s “Homeland Security” bill draws wide criticism

Over the weekend, the rejection of the new bill on Homeland Security could be seen in each and every one of Mexico’s public spheres: from society to institutions in charge of safeguarding the individual liberties. It even reached the international stage as the UN made clear its rejection of the new law. The subject has pitted Mexican celebrities against politicians on Twitter, dragging even the RAE (Royal Spanish Academy) into the argument in order to settle a language dispute between actor Gael García Bernal (known for his lead role in “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Coco”) and Conservative senator Javier Lozano. This is without a doubt the most important issue in Mexico right now, as it’s clearly linked to next year’s elections.

The biggest change proposed by the bill is that it effectively gives the Army the faculties of the police. That is, if it is determined that there is a “threat to Homeland Security” somewhere in the country and that it exceeds the investigative or enforcing powers of the local and federal authorities, the President could then order the Army to intervene. In a country with a difficult relationship with the Army and an increasingly unpopular administration in its last year in office, the new law is being read among citizens as a blatant attempt to suppress any kind of protest over the results of next year’s election.

After its approval in the Senate last Friday, the National Commission for Human Rights (CNDH) is already studying the possibility of declaring the law unconstitutional before the Supreme Court of Justice. This law is incredibly unpopular in the civil sector, with different requests made in the Change.org website in order to collect signatures and reject the bill. The parliamentary faction of the PRD (Mexico’s most-prominent leftist party), highly criticized for its recent alliance with the PAN (Mexico’s Conservative party), urged President Peña Nieto to suspend the publication of the Law, so that appropriate changes can be made to it during the 30 following days stipulated by law. The PRD Deputy Coordinator, Jesús Zambrano Grijalva, said that he is also working on the collection of 165 Congressmen and Congresswomen’s signatures to promote an “action of unconstitutionality”, which must be presented within a 30-day period after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation. The bill, which was “fast-tracked” in the Senate and approved under a myriad of criticism, was promoted by the PRI caucus in the Senate, and had significant support from PAN senators. On top of the bill’s rejection by more and more civil and human rights organizations, civilian actions of protest start to emerge across the country, such as the taking of the Sacramento toll road in Chihuahua, by the Retén Ciudadano movement; as well as the sharing in social media of the list of senators that voted to pass the bill.