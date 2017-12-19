Mexico’s “Homeland Security” bill draws wide criticism

Over the weekend, the rejection of the new bill on Homeland Security could be seen in each and every one of Mexico’s public spheres: from society to institutions in charge of safeguarding the individual liberties. It even reached the international stage as the UN made clear its rejection of the new law. The subject has pitted Mexican celebrities against politicians on Twitter, dragging even the RAE (Royal Spanish Academy) into the argument in order to settle a language dispute between actor Gael García Bernal (known for his lead role in “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Coco”) and Conservative senator Javier Lozano. This is without a doubt the most important issue in Mexico right now, as it’s clearly linked to next year’s elections.
The biggest change proposed by the bill is that it effectively gives the Army the faculties of the police. That is, if it is determined that there is a “threat to Homeland Security” somewhere in the country and that it exceeds the investigative or enforcing powers of the local and federal authorities, the President could then order the Army to intervene. In a country with a difficult relationship with the Army and an increasingly unpopular administration in its last year in office, the new law is being read among citizens as a blatant attempt to suppress any kind of protest over the results of next year’s election.
After its approval in the Senate last Friday, the National Commission for Human Rights (CNDH) is already studying the possibility of declaring the law unconstitutional before the Supreme Court of Justice. This law is incredibly unpopular in the civil sector, with different requests made in the Change.org website in order to collect signatures and reject the bill. The parliamentary faction of the PRD (Mexico’s most-prominent leftist party), highly criticized for its recent alliance with the PAN (Mexico’s Conservative party), urged President Peña Nieto to suspend the publication of the Law, so that appropriate changes can be made to it during the 30 following days stipulated by law. The PRD Deputy Coordinator, Jesús Zambrano Grijalva, said that he is also working on the collection of 165 Congressmen and Congresswomen’s signatures to promote an “action of unconstitutionality”, which must be presented within a 30-day period after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation. The bill, which was “fast-tracked” in the Senate and approved under a myriad of criticism, was promoted by the PRI caucus in the Senate, and had significant support from PAN senators. On top of the bill’s rejection by more and more civil and human rights organizations, civilian actions of protest start to emerge across the country, such as the taking of the Sacramento toll road in Chihuahua, by the Retén Ciudadano movement; as well as the sharing in social media of the list of senators that voted to pass the bill.
Ley de Seguridad Interior en México recibe fuertes críticas
Durante el fin de semana, el rechazo a la nueva Ley de Seguridad Interior se pudo ver en todas las esferas públicas de la vida en México: desde la ciudadanía hasta los organismos encargados de salvaguardar las garantías individuales. Incluso alcanzó las instancias internacionales, ya que la ONU se pronunció en contra de la nueva ley. El tema ha enfrentado incluso a celebridades contra políticos mexicanos en Twitter, requiriendo incluso la intervención de la RAE (Real Academia Española) para resolver una disputa de lenguaje entre el actor Gael García Bernal (conocido por su papel en “Mozart in the Jungle” y “Coco”) y el senador panista Javier Lozano. Sin duda, se trata de la noticia de fin de año más importante en México, y un importante cambio a la ley, que está claramente ligado con las elecciones del próximo año.
El cambio más grande que propone la Ley de Seguridad Interior es el de dar facultades policiacas al Ejército. Es decir, si se determina que hay una “amenaza a la seguridad interior” en algún punto del país que supere a las fuerzas locales o federales, el presidente podría ordenar la intervención de las fuerzas armadas en dicho lugar. En un país con una difícil relación con su Ejército y una administración cada vez más impopular y en su último año de gestión, la nueva ley se lee entre la ciudadanía como un intento descarado de suprimir cualquier tipo de protesta por los resultados de las elecciones del próximo año.
Después de su aprobación en el Senado el pasado viernes, la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos ya estudia la posibilidad de plantear como inconstitucional dicha ley frente a la Suprema Corte de Justicia. Asimismo, la ley es increíblemente impopular en el sector civil, con distintas peticiones de Change.org para recolectar firmas y rechazar esta nueva ley. El grupo parlamentario del PRD (partido de izquierda), altamente criticado por su reciente alianza con el PAN (partido de derecha), exhortó al presidente Peña Nieto a suspender la publicación de la Ley, de forma que se le puedan hacer las modificaciones pertinentes en los 30 días naturales estipulados. El vicecoordinador de diputados del PRD, Jesús Zambrano Grijalva, dijo que ya trabaja también en la recolección de las firmas de 165 diputadas y diputados para promover una “acción de inconstitucionalidad”, la cual debe ser presentada antes de cumplirse los 30 días naturales después de su publicación en el Diario Oficial de la Federación.
La Ley, que se aprobó de forma repentina y bajo muchas críticas, fue promovida por la bancada del PRI en el Senado y contó con un apoyo importante por parte de senadores del PAN. Al rechazo de la ley por parte de más y más organizaciones de derechos humanos y civiles, se empiezan a sumar también las acciones de protesta ciudadana dentro del país, como la toma de la caseta de Sacramento en Chihuahua, la cual fue llevada a cabo por el movimiento Retén Ciudadano; así como la circulación en redes sociales de la lista de senadores que votaron a favor de la nueva ley.