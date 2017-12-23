Mexico’s Homeland Security bill goes to Supreme Court

The biggest news story in Mexico right now, the passing of the Homeland Security bill, saw its latest development yesterday with president Peña Nieto announcing that he would send the bill to the Supreme Court of Justice, so the Court could determine its constitutionality and then implement the new law. The bill was already passed by Congress.

This announcement comes after weeks of civil social pressure on lawmakers and the administration to toss out the bill, which many organizations claim it’s unconstitutional. The bill gives the Army the faculties of the police, so they could intervene in any region of the country if municipal and state police forces saw their efforts exceeded.

The president acknowledged the concern of the population and declared that only the Court could determine the constitutionality of the bill. He also pointed out that there is a provision in the 1917 Constitution (which is effectively the same one in use today) for the use of Armed forces in the fight against crime. The matter just doesn’t have a regulatory law, he said.

He also assured states that they would still receive the support of the Army, if needed, while the Court reviews the bill.