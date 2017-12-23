Mexico’s Homeland Security bill goes to Supreme Court

The biggest news story in Mexico right now, the passing of the Homeland Security bill, saw its latest development yesterday with president Peña Nieto announcing that he would send the bill to the Supreme Court of Justice, so the Court could determine its constitutionality and then implement the new law. The bill was already passed by Congress.
This announcement comes after weeks of civil social pressure on lawmakers and the administration to toss out the bill, which many organizations claim it’s unconstitutional. The bill gives the Army the faculties of the police, so they could intervene in any region of the country if municipal and state police forces saw their efforts exceeded.
The president acknowledged the concern of the population and declared that only the Court could determine the constitutionality of the bill. He also pointed out that there is a provision in the 1917 Constitution (which is effectively the same one in use today) for the use of Armed forces in the fight against crime. The matter just doesn’t have a regulatory law, he said.
He also assured states that they would still receive the support of the Army, if needed, while the Court reviews the bill.
El proyecto de ley de seguridad nacional de México va a la Suprema Corte
La noticia más importante en México en este momento, la aprobación de la ley de Seguridad Nacional, vio su último desarrollo ayer con el presidente Peña Nieto anunciando que enviaría el proyecto de ley a la Corte Suprema de Justicia para que la Corte pueda determinar su constitucionalidad y luego implementar la nueva ley. La ley ya fue aprobada por la rama legislativa.
Este anuncio se produce después de semanas de presión social civil sobre los legisladores y la administración para desechar el proyecto de ley, que muchas organizaciones afirman es inconstitucional. La ley otorga al Ejército las facultades de la Policía para que puedan intervenir en cualquier región del país si las fuerzas policiales municipales y estatales se vieran excedidas.
El presidente reconoció la preocupación de la población y declaró que solo el Tribunal puede determinar la constitucionalidad de la ley. También señaló que hay una provisión en la Constitución de 1917 (que es efectivamente la misma en uso hoy en día) para el uso de las fuerzas armadas en la lucha contra el crimen. El asunto simplemente no tiene una ley regulatoria, dijo. También aseguró a los estados que aún recibirían el apoyo del Ejército, de ser necesario, mientras la ley es analizada por el Tribunal.