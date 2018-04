Mexico’s presidential front-runner asks investors to trust him

Mexico’s presidential hopeful, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, sent an open letter to investors in which he asked them to not be frightened and to trust him that he would not destabilize the economy, as his detractors and critics have been saying during the last couple of months.

The leftist politician who is currently leading by double-digit numbers in his third presidential bid, had previously said that he would scrap the new Mexico City airport project since it would be a “money pit” for his administration. He has also repeatedly called the project “corrupt”. In his letter, he did not reiterate his canceling of the project, but instead promised he would check the country’s commitments one by one for signs of corruption. “We’re not rebels without a cause and we keep our word. We know how to carry out our commitments. Don’t be frightened,” wrote the former Mexico City mayor.

His competitors in the Mexican presidential race, Ricardo Anaya of a right-left coalition, and José Antonio Meade, the ruling party candidate, have criticized López Obrador for being backwards-looking as he has stated that he would pursue an economic model similar to the one Mexico employed from the 1950s to the 1970s, in which the country experience a period of rapid growth under the control of large swaths of the economy by the government. López Obrador has vowed to spend more on social programs and pay for them by “wiping out corruption” instead of by raising taxes. One of the main criticisms of him in the media is that his numbers don’t add up. He has claimed that 20% of Mexico’s budget is skimmed off by corruption every year, but the World Bank has not issued estimates on the matter.

Mexicans will elect their next president on July 1st.