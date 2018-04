Mexico’s presidential frontrunner criticized on media for use of private plane

The Mexican media criticized Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidential candidate for the “Juntos Haremos Historia (Together We’ll Make History)” coalition, for allegedly using a private plane, after he was caught on camera descending from a small plane, in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, to attend a campaign rally.

López Obrador, who keeps a comfortable lead in the polls, has repeatedly stated that if he were to become Mexico’s next president, he would fly commercial, not private, and would sell the presidential plane.

The Mexican politician’s team confirmed that the small aircraft is part of an air taxi company. López Obrador himself recorded and uploaded a video of him and his inner circle aboard the aircraft, in which he jokingly reiterated his promise to sell the presidential plane.

Mexico’s first presidential debate is scheduled for Sunday April 22, and will be the first of three ahead of the election which will take place on July 1st.