St. Louis, Missouri, April 13 – The MICA (Migrant and Immigrant Community Action) Project welcomes the public to Portraying Humanity, a gallery event focused on celebrating the humanity of the local St. Louis immigrant community, on April 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Dark Room at The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St., Louis, MO 63108. Featuring the work of “Humans of St. Louis” photographer Lindy Drew, the event showcases the contributions and connections of immigrants and highlights the beauty of our shared humanity. The gallery will also feature original work from students across the St. Louis region.

Focusing on sharing the lived experiences of our immigrant community is important now more than ever, says Jennifer Ibanez Whitlock, MICA Project Board member. “At a time when immigrants are being perceived as criminals or ‘bad hombres,’ we at the MICA Project feel it is vital to share the stories of these valued members of our communities,” says Dana Garcia, MICA Board President. “We feel that showcasing these visual narratives of the modern immigrant experience can help remind people that we are a nation of immigrants, and we all deserve compassion and respect.”

The event is free and open to the public.

About the MICA Project

The Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project (MICA Project) was founded in 2011 by law students Nicole Cortés and Jessica Mayo. Through their work in the nonprofit immigration field, they observed surplus need for low-cost immigration legal services. The MICA Project utilizes a combination of community outreach and legal services to promote the voice and dignity of immigrant communities. The MICA Project handles a wide variety of cases, including family, naturalization, removal defense, asylum & refugee issues. For more information, please visit www.mica-project.org or email Stephen Lightle at stephenlightle@mica-project.org.