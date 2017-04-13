MICA Project
St. Louis, Missouri, April 13 – The MICA (Migrant and Immigrant Community Action) Project welcomes the public to Portraying Humanity, a gallery event focused on celebrating the humanity of the local St. Louis immigrant community, on April 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Dark Room at The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St., Louis, MO 63108. Featuring the work of “Humans of St. Louis” photographer Lindy Drew, the event showcases the contributions and connections of immigrants and highlights the beauty of our shared humanity. The gallery will also feature original work from students across the St. Louis region.
Focusing on sharing the lived experiences of our immigrant community is important now more than ever, says Jennifer Ibanez Whitlock, MICA Project Board member. “At a time when immigrants are being perceived as criminals or ‘bad hombres,’ we at the MICA Project feel it is vital to share the stories of these valued members of our communities,” says Dana Garcia, MICA Board President. “We feel that showcasing these visual narratives of the modern immigrant experience can help remind people that we are a nation of immigrants, and we all deserve compassion and respect.”
The event is free and open to the public.
About the MICA Project
The Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project (MICA Project) was founded in 2011 by law students Nicole Cortés and Jessica Mayo. Through their work in the nonprofit immigration field, they observed surplus need for low-cost immigration legal services. The MICA Project utilizes a combination of community outreach and legal services to promote the voice and dignity of immigrant communities. The MICA Project handles a wide variety of cases, including family, naturalization, removal defense, asylum & refugee issues. For more information, please visit www.mica-project.org or email Stephen Lightle at stephenlightle@mica-project.org.
The MICA Project
St. Louis, MO. 13 de abril – El Proyecto MICA (Acción Comunitaria de Migrantes e Inmigrantes) le da el bienvenido al público a Retratando la Humanidad, un evento de galería que se enfoca en celebrar la humanidad de la comunidad inmigrante en St. Louis, el 29 de abril de las 6 a las 10 PM en The Dark Room en The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108. Presentando obras de la fotógrafa Lindy Drew, de “Humanos de St. Louis,” el evento destaca las contribuciones y conexiones de inmigrantes y subraya la belleza de nuestra humanidad compartida. La galería también incluirá obras originales de estudiantes a lo largo de la región de St. Louis.
Enfocarse en compartir las experiencias vividas de nuestra comunidad inmigrante es hora más importante que nunca, dice Jennifer Ibañez Whitlock, miembro de la Junta del Proyecto MICA. “En un momento cuando los inmigrantes son vistos como criminales o como ‘bad hombres,’ nosotros en el Proyecto MICA sentimos que es fundamental compartir las historias de estos valorados miembros de nuestras comunidades,” dice Dana García, presidenta de la Junta del Proyecto MICA. “Sentimos que destacar estas narrativas visuales de la experiencia inmigratoria moderna puede ayudar a recordar a la gente que nosotros somos una nación de inmigrantes, y que todos merecemos compasión y respeto.”
El evento es gratis y está abierto al público.
Sobre el Proyecto MICA
El Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project (MICA Project) fue fundado en 2011 por estudiantes de derecho Nicole Cortés y Jessica Mayo. Por su trabajo con organizaciones sin fines de lucro en el campo de inmigración, ellas observaron una falta grande de servicios legales de inmigración a bajos costos. El Proyecto MICA utiliza una combinación de compromiso con la comunidad y servicios legales para promover las voces y la dignidad de las comunidades inmigratorias. El Proyecto MICA hace una amplia variedad de casos, incluyendo de familia, naturalización, defensa contra la deportación, y asuntos de asilo y refugiados. Para más información, favor de visitar www.mica-project.org, o mandar un correo electrónico a Stephen Lightle a stephenlightle@mica-project.org.