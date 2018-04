Migrant “caravan” starts to near U.S.-Mexico border

Buses carrying dozens of Central American migrants started arriving Tuesday to Tijuana, a border city near San Diego, California, where those descending from the vehicles could take a peek into the United States.

The migrants are part of a “caravan”, as described by media and president Donald Trump, that started their journey a month ago and are trying to cross the border to seek asylum in the United States. President Trump has ordered immigration officials to send them back.

Ricardo Abeja, a coordinator for the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which organizes the migrant journey every year, said they would wait for the rest of the group, which is traveling from Hermosillo, a city 432 miles south of the border, before attempting to request asylum.

The group that started with a record 1,500 people is down to 600 that will reach Tijuana. After media reported on the topic, president Trump attacked them via Twitter and used them as a cautionary tale of “migrants pouring in to take the United States” if Congress didn’t fund his border wall.

The Mexican government, under U.S. pressure, tried to stall the caravan and gave them permits to legally travel the country. A group of those making the journey have decided to stay in Mexico and request for asylum there.

The “caravan” is made up of Central American migrants from places such as El Salvador and Honduras, that are fleeing political persecution or letal threats in their home countries.