Mike Pompeo gets narrow Senate Committee favorable recommendation

Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of state got on Monday a favorable Senate Committee recommendation after a last-minute reversal from senator Rand Paul, which averted what would be the first not favorable recommendation from the committee for the president’s nominee.

The Senate Committee voted 11 to 9 with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware voting present acting as proxy of Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Republican from Georgia, who was not able to attend as he had been delivering a eulogy at a close friend’s funeral.

Coons, who had already publicly voted against, voted present on behalf of Isakson, to move the nomination forward, in a bipartisan gesture.

Rand Paul was the definitive vote who gave Pompeo the favorable recommendation. Paul had previously voted against but stated Monday that Pompeo had reassured him.

President Trump pressured Paul calling him out last week for his opposition to his nominee and saying the Kentucky senator “never let me down.”

Pompeo’s nomination will now move to a floor vote, where he expects confirmation after three Democrats have already said they will vote yes.