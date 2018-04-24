Mike Pompeo gets narrow Senate Committee favorable recommendation

Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of state got on Monday a favorable Senate Committee recommendation after a last-minute reversal from senator Rand Paul, which averted what would be the first not favorable recommendation from the committee for the president’s nominee.
The Senate Committee voted 11 to 9 with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware voting present acting as proxy of Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Republican from Georgia, who was not able to attend as he had been delivering a eulogy at a close friend’s funeral.
Coons, who had already publicly voted against, voted present on behalf of Isakson, to move the nomination forward, in a bipartisan gesture.
Rand Paul was the definitive vote who gave Pompeo the favorable recommendation. Paul had previously voted against but stated Monday that Pompeo had reassured him.
President Trump pressured Paul calling him out last week for his opposition to his nominee and saying the Kentucky senator “never let me down.”
Pompeo’s nomination will now move to a floor vote, where he expects confirmation after three Democrats have already said they will vote yes.
Mike Pompeo recibe estrecha recomendación favorable del Comité Senatorial
Mike Pompeo, nominado por el presidente Donald Trump para Secretario de Estado recibió el lunes una recomendación favorable del Comité del Senado luego de un cambio de último minuto del senador Rand Paul, lo cual evitó la primera recomendación no favorable del comité para un nominado del presidente a dicho puesto.
El Comité del Senado votó 11 a 9 con el senador demócrata Chris Coons de Delaware votando en representación del senador Johnny Isakson, un republicano de Georgia, que no pudo asistir ya que estaba pronunciando un elogio en el funeral de un amigo cercano.
Coons, quien ya había votado públicamente en contra, votó presente en nombre de Isakson, para avanzar la nominación, en un gesto bipartidista.
Rand Paul fue el voto definitivo que dio a Pompeo la recomendación favorable. Paul había votado anteriormente en contra, pero afirmó el lunes que Pompeo lo había tranquilizado.
El presidente Trump presionó a Paul la semana pasada por su oposición a su candidato y dijo que el senador de Kentucky “nunca me ha defraudado”.
La nominación de Pompeo pasará ahora a una votación en el Congreso, donde se espera su confirmación después de que tres demócratas dijeran que votarán sí.