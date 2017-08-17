Milenials: Planee para el retiro “Ahora” o pague el precio más tarde
Milenials son una generación estresada.
La generación Y, también conocida como generación milenial, del milenio o milénica
Un estudio de la Asociación Americana de Psicología informó que el grupo de estadounidenses en sus 20 y 30 años llegó a un nivel de estrés 5.4 en una escala de 1-10, superior al promedio americano de 4.9.
Entre las cosas que los mantienen despiertos en la noche son las predicciones de ser la primera generación que será menos beneficiosa que sus padres – y que incluye los retiros que potencialmente será menos seguros. Los milenials ya no tienen las pensiones aseguradas para mirar hacia adelante en el retiro como sus padres y los abuelos antes de ellos, y ya no tienen la confianza que el Seguro Social ayudará por lo menos en algunos suplementos de su renta de retiro.
“Cada generación ha tenido su propio conjunto de pruebas y adversidades para conquistar”, dice David Rosell, profesional financiero y autor de Keep Climbing: A Millennial’s Guide to Financial Planning (www.DavidRosell.com). “Sin embargo, la generación actual de adultos jóvenes se enfrenta a un ambiente único desafiante. Y ahorrar dinero para la jubilación es un lujo que muchos simplemente no pueden permitirse “.
Rosell continúa diciendo que a veces los milenials tienen que luchar por un tiempo con el fin de adquirir una base financiera sólida para el futuro.
Él ofrece algunos consejos a los milenios para mejorar las probabilidades de que sus jubilaciones puedan ser un poco más libres de estrés:
Empezar a ahorrar e invertir temprano. Si es verdad que el pájaro temprano coge el gusano, es ciertamente verdad que el inversionista temprano coge un retiro sano. Si usted comienza a invertir $2,000 al año durante siete años en un IRA (Cuenta de Retiro Individual) a la edad de 19 años, podría ser un millonario a la edad de 65 años. Aunque puede no ser práctico para la mayoría de los chicos de 19 años invertir $ 2,000 al año, Rosell dice, el punto es que hacer sacrificios y ahorrar o invertir dinero temprano hace la vida mucho más fácil en el camino.
Sea paciente, es un largo camino por recorrer. La paciencia no es siempre la palabra que viene a la mente cuando pensamos en los milenials. Sin embargo, si está trabajando su primer o segundo trabajo de tiempo completo, y empieza a poner dinero en cuentas de inversión, debe recordar que la jubilación es un largo camino. “La actual volatilidad del mercado de valores puede ser un momento muy emotivo para los inversionistas”, dice Rosell. “Pero el peor movimiento que se puede hacer en medio de tal turbulencia es la fianza. Muchos inversionistas abandonan las estrategias a largo plazo para la supuesta seguridad del efectivo. Pero los Milenials tienen el tiempo de su lado para ser pacientes con sus inversiones.
No seas tú peor enemigo. La obtención de orientación de un asesor financiero puede ayudar a los milenials a vivir la vida que imaginaron durante sus años de trabajo una vez que se retiran. La economía va a ir a través de altibajos durante su vida, pero tener un profesional financiero para guiarle puede mejorar su futuro financiero y evitar que cometas algunos errores comunes y costosos.
“No hay mayor valor que la paz de la mente cuando se trata de sus inversiones”, dice Rosell. “El tiempo para que los milenials comiencen a pensar a largo plazo, es ahora, antes de que lleguen demasiado lejos en su carrera y se den cuenta de que van a tener que empezar a ponerse al día”.
Acerca de David Rosell
David Rosell (www.DavidRosell.com), autor de Keep Climbing: A Millennial’s Guide to Financial Planning and Failure no es una opción, es un orador muy solicitado que se ha dirigido a audiencias internacionales, incluyendo la Mesa Redonda de Millones de Dólares. Recibió el Certificado de Distribución de Retiro de la Escuela de Negocios Wharton de la Universidad de Pensilvania, y ha sido presentado en NPR y FOX Business News. Su compañía, Rosell Wealth Management, fue una finalista selecto en 2008 para la gestión del fondo Oregon 500 College de 500 millones de dólares. Es el ex presidente de la Bend, Ore., Chamber of Commerce, el City Club de Central Oregón y su capítulo de Toastmasters. Con un récord actual de más de 65 países en cuatro continentes diferentes, Rosell tiene amor por los viajes y las aventuras extremas
Milenials: Plan For Retirement Now Or Pay The Price Later
Millennials are a stressed out generation.
A study by the American Psychological Association reported that the group of Americans in their early 20s to late 30s came in at a 5.4 stress level on a scale of 1-10, higher than the American average of 4.9.
Among the things keeping them up at night are predictions of being the first generation that will be less well off than their parents – and that includes retirements that potentially will be less secure. No longer do millennials have the pensions to look forward to in retirement like their parents and grandparents before them, and no longer do they have the confidence that Social Security will help at least supplement some of their retirement income.
“Every generation has had its own set of trials and adversaries to conquer,” says David Rosell, financial professional and author of Keep Climbing: A Millennial’s Guide to Financial Planning (www.DavidRosell.com). “However, today’s generation of young adults faces a uniquely challenging environment. And saving money for retirement is a luxury that many just can’t afford.”
Rosell goes on to say that sometimes millennials have to struggle for a while in order to acquire a sound financial foundation for the future.
He offers some tips to millennials for improving the odds their retirements will be a little more stress free:
• Start saving and investing early. If it’s true that the early bird catches the worm, it’s certainly true that the early investor catches a sound retirement. If you start investing $2,000 a year for seven years in an IRA (Individual Retirement Account) at the age of 19, you could be a millionaire by age 65. While it might not be practical for most 19 year olds to invest $2,000 a year, Rosell says, the point is that making sacrifices and saving or investing money early makes life much easier down the road.
• Be patient, it’s a long road ahead. Patience isn’t always the word that comes to mind when we think about millennials. However, if you are working your first or second full-time job, and beginning to put money into investment accounts, you need to remember that retirement is a long way down the road. “The current stock market volatility can be a very emotional time for investors,” Rosell says. “But the worst move one can make in the middle of such turbulence is to bail. Many investors abandon long-term strategies for the presumed safety of cash. But Millennials have time on their side to be patient with their investments.
• Don’t be your own worst enemy. Obtaining guidance from a financial advisor can help millennials live the life they imagined during their working years and once they retire. The economy will go through ups and downs during your lifetime, but having a financial professional to guide you can improve your financial future and keep you from making some common, costly mistakes.
“There is no greater value than peace of mind when it comes to your investments,” Rosell says. “The time for millennials to start thinking long term is now before they get too far along in their career and realize they are going to have to start playing catch-up.”
About David Rosell
David Rosell (www.DavidRosell.com), author of Keep Climbing: A Millennial’s Guide to Financial Planning and Failure is NOT an Option, is a sought-after speaker who has addressed international audiences including the Million Dollar Round Table. He is a recipient of the Retirement Distribution Certificate from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, and has been featured on NPR and FOX Business News. His company, Rosell Wealth Management, was a select finalist in 2008 for the management of the $500 million Oregon 529 College Fund. He is the past chairman of the Bend, Ore., Chamber of Commerce, the City Club of Central Oregon and his Toastmasters chapter. With a current tally of more than 65 countries on four different continents, Rosell has a love of extreme travel and adventure.