Miller Lite Tap The Future® Celebrates Its 5th Year Empowering The Dreams Of Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Miller Lite wants to give $100,000 to fund the next big idea. Miller Lite Tap the Future® returns, celebrating its 5th year and is searching for innovators with an unwavering commitment to making their dream a reality. As the creator of the light beer category, Miller Lite, annually sponsors the competition to empower entrepreneurs to hold true to their innovative business ideas. The competition provides business owners the opportunity to pitch live in front of Daymond John from ABC’s Shark Tank and a panel of national judges for a chance at the cash grand prize.

Entrepreneurs can submit applications to be entered into the three-phase competition:

Entry: February 9 through April 14, 2017, entrepreneurs 21 and older can apply by submitting their business information at MLTaptheFuture.com. Top ranked businesses will receive expert coaching and an invitation to compete at future live pitch events.

Twenty-five semi-finalists will be selected to compete in five regional live pitch events in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York throughout the month of July. Daymond John and a panel of expert judges will select one business in each city to win $20,000 and advance to the national finals. Finals: Five finalists will present before a panel of executive judges in Chicago in September, where one company will win the $100,000 grand prize.

“Tap the Future is a phenomenal opportunity for entrepreneurs to gain access to essential expert advice and funding,” said Daymond John. “For those who have made the commitment to dedicate their life to a business idea; this program offers the practical and inspirational resources to achieve their goals. If you’re a serious entrepreneur in need of a jumpstart to your business, I highly recommend applying for the Tap the Future competition.”

In its five-year history, Tap the Future has awarded more than $1 million in equity-free capital to entrepreneurs from around the country. Alumni of the program have gone on to achieve great success generating millions in the marketplace and creating jobs. Most recently, Santa Fe, New Mexico based company, HoneyMoon Brewery was awarded the Tap the Future grand prize. Led by co-founders Ayla Bystrom-Williams and James Hill, HoneyMoon Brewery produces a probiotic Kombucha tea with a touch of alcohol.

“Miller Lite Tap the Future provides entrepreneurs with the support and resources to help them succeed in business,” said Steve Canal, MillerCoors national community affairs. “As a company, we understand what it means to stick by an idea, and bring it to fruition, even when no one has done it before. We’re celebrating and encouraging those cutting-edge visionaries to fully commit themselves and hold true to their vision to take their business to another level. And that’s the purpose of this program; to let entrepreneurs know that despite adversity, you never give up, and success is waiting”

For official rules and more information, visit www.MLTaptheFuture.com.